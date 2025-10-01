People, not firewalls: human risk the biggest cybersecurity threat to SMEs

South African small and medium enterprises operate under relentless pressure: innovate to survive, comply to stay legitimate and stretch every rand to keep the doors open. In that mix, the biggest IT and cybersecurity risk isn’t always the technology. It’s people.

Culture vs compliance

Innovation is essential. From AI-driven customer support to cloud-based collaboration, it keeps small businesses agile. Yet without a people-first approach to security, even great ideas can collapse under the weight of regulatory missteps. The Protection of Personal Information Act and King IV compliance apply to SMEs as strictly as they do to corporates, but SMEs lack the same resources. That makes human risk management not just a nice-to-have, but a business imperative.

The right technology is only half the solution. The other half is helping people see themselves as part of the shield

Take the Cape Town firm that introduced AI to boost customer service. It worked brilliantly until a client asked for their data to be deleted and no one knew if the system was compliant. Or the Durban SME that dismissed security training as “overkill”, only to be taken down by a phishing email to a junior admin. By contrast, a Johannesburg company that ran short, regular awareness sessions caught a spear-phishing scam before it could damage customer trust.

Culture eats policy for breakfast. If your people aren’t engaged, your compliance documents are just paper

Building an entrepreneurial culture of security

The SMEs that succeed share common cultural traits. They nurture curiosity, encouraging staff to question and learn. They show resilience, finding affordable ways to apply strong controls. They treat security as a shared responsibility, not only as the IT department’s burden. They speak with candour, turning mistakes into lessons. And most importantly, they act by running simulations, testing policies and embedding security into daily operations.

Practical tools for real risk

We know that getting the right firewall, backup or detection tool is critical, but it’s not enough. The real gamechanger is turning your team into your strongest line of defence. That’s why we recommend usecure, a platform that trains employees, runs phishing simulations and tracks progress over time. It’s simple, cost-effective and designed for SMEs who want to harden their people layer as much as their tech stack.

The currency of trust

The South African SME market doesn’t have the luxury of complacency. Regulation is tough, the cost of mistakes is high and threats evolve daily. But those businesses that embed a culture of curiosity, resilience, responsibility, candour and action will do more than survive: they’ll build trust. And trust is the currency that keeps customers loyal, contracts flowing and growth sustainable.

