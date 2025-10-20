SevenC and ASG align to build South Africa’s SME IT partner of choice

SevenC Managed IT Services has officially aligned ASG IT Support under its brand, creating one of South Africa’s strongest IT partners focused exclusively on the small and medium enterprise market – businesses with up to 500 users.

The move is a brand alignment, but importantly it’s a commitment to powering South Africa’s economic engine, SMEs, with enterprise-grade IT that is simple, secure and cost-effective.

“South Africa’s SMEs don’t have a single, distinctive IT voice in the market, and that’s where SevenC steps in,” says Graeme Millar, MD of SevenC. “By bringing ASG and SevenC together as one brand, we give SMEs a partner that not only delivers technical excellence but also speaks up for their needs. We’re here to simplify IT, to make it work for business owners and to ensure they can focus on growth rather than complexity.”

The alignment builds on SevenC’s existing partnerships with global technology leaders such as Sophos, Veeam and usecure. These solutions have featured prominently in TechCentral and other media coverage over the past year, underlining their relevance to South African SMEs:

Sophos MDR (managed detection and response): A platinum partnership makes SevenC a favoured local managed IT service provider, delivering enterprise-grade, 24/7 threat detection and response to SMEs – combining artificial intelligence-driven tools with human expertise.

“These partnerships are not just logos on our website,” explains Eugene Claassen, technical director of SevenC. “We’ve carefully chosen technology that is purpose-built for SMEs: scalable, practical and affordable. Our job is to make sure the complexity of enterprise IT disappears into the background, so SMEs can run securely, efficiently and with confidence.”

As part of its value-added services, SevenC also hosts regular free webinars for SMEs, providing insights into product capabilities and key technology trends across cybersecurity, cloud and data. These sessions are designed to help local businesses stay empowered and equipped for compliance, peace of mind and the demands of the modern workforce, like the human risk management event we hosted with usecure in early October. For more on our events and to download the recordings visit the website.

One clear purpose

“We are aligning everything – our people, our systems, our services – behind one clear purpose: to be South Africa’s favourite IT partner for SMEs,” says Millar.

South Africa’s SMEs generate over 30% of GDP and employ more than half the workforce yet remain dangerously exposed to cyber risks. Many owners assume they’re “too small to target”, but criminals exploit weak passwords, unmanaged devices and unsecured networks, increasingly using AI to scale attacks. The impact is real: ransomware and data loss can cripple small firms, costing jobs and livelihoods.

The good news? With affordable basics – modern backup, MDR and people-centric training – SMEs, regardless of industry sector, can achieve enterprise-level resilience. At SevenC, we’ve spent 20+ years helping SMEs secure their “digital front doors” and stay open for business.

Millar adds: “This move isn’t just about growth for SevenC, it’s about empowering the businesses that drive our economy. Our message is clear: same trusted people, same reliable service – now with more depth, more reach and a stronger brand.”

For more information visit our website or our company hub on TechCentral.