South Africa’s R2.2-trillion energy plan gets cabinet green light

Cabinet has approved the final draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which maps out the country’s future energy mix.

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday that the details will be presented by energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday.

IRP 2025 aims to balance supply and demand while considering environmental impact and the cost of electricity. It has a strong focus on renewable and clean energy.

“The final policy presented to cabinet represents a R2.23-trillion investment that will define South Africa’s energy mix for the future,” Ntshavheni said during a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday.

‘Net zero’

She said the plan will reduce the environmental footprint of electricity by limiting both global and local emissions.

“It focuses on addressing immediate capacity constraints and planning for long-term goals, such as achieving a ‘net zero’ electricity sector by 2050,” the minister said. – (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

