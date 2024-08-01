10 things to keep in mind when choosing a top domain name

When it’s time to register a domain name for your new or rebranded business, what do you do? Do you simply register the company’s name with a .co.za extension and move on to the next item of business? Or do you make choosing a top domain name for your company a brainstorming session of its own?

If you opt for the latter, kudos! It means you know and realise that a well-chosen domain can significantly impact your brand recognition and marketability. And it is not just about the domain name itself; the top-level domain (TLD) – in other words the extension you choose – is just as important.

Start the process by analysing the following:

1. Think: short and brandable

Prioritise short, memorable names that can become strong brands. Shorter names are easier to remember and type correctly. They are also more mobile-friendly and easier to input on small screens, reducing typos. Added to this, shorter names can become synonymous with your brand.

Aim for 6-14 characters

Avoid hyphens and numbers

Consider made-up words or combinations

2. Think: budget

While some domain name extensions can be acquired for less than R100/year, premium domain names can cost thousands. Set a realistic budget for your top domain, considering both initial purchase and renewal costs.

3. Think: voice optimisation and voice-to-text

With the rise of voice search and mobile searches, optimising your domain name for spoken queries and voice-to-text inputs is becoming increasingly important.

Consider choosing a domain that’s:

Short and clear

Easy to pronounce

Contains relevant keywords

4. Think: top-level domains

While .co.za is the most popular TLD in South Africa, you don’t necessarily need to be limited to it. With the introduction of numerous new and industry- or location-specific TLDs such as .tech, .store or .joburg, businesses can opt for something completely different.

By backing your domain name with the right TLD, you can enhance its relevance and memorability.

5. Think: creatively

Why stop with a modern and innovative TLD? With the wide variety of domain extensions available you can think out of the box by playing with words for example:

rocks

bar

deals

Remember that while being clever, ensure that your creative domain doesn’t sacrifice clarity or memorability.

6. Think: social media handles

Consistent branding across your top domain and social media profiles helps in building a cohesive appearance online.

But how frustrating when your desired social media handle has been taken… So, think ahead and check first.

7. Think: SEO

While exact-match domains (EMDs) were once highly favoured by search engines, it is not a big influencer anymore. However, a domain name containing relevant keywords can help search engines understand your site’s focus. Also, potential customers are more likely to click on a search result with a domain name that matches their query.

But it is essential to avoid keyword stuffing at all costs as this could potentially appear spammy.

8. Think: long term

Choose a domain name that is flexible and can grow and adapt with your business.

Avoid trendy terms or current technology references that may become outdated.

Choose a name that allows for pivots or expansions in your business model.

Consider securing multiple TLDs and similar domain names to protect your brand.

9. Think: trademarks and legal issues

The most “boring” of all but necessary nonetheless – ensure your chosen domain doesn’t infringe on existing trademarks. Conduct a thorough search to avoid potential legal issues down the line.

10. Think: availability

Sadly, after all the above, your “wow” domain name and TLD combo may not be available. Be prepared for this. Have alternatives available or consider purchasing it from the current owner. Use Domains.co.za’s search tool while you brainstorm to avoid disappointment.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a domain name and website hosting provider based in Johannesburg. We don’t believe in tying our customers down with tedious contracts, but we do believe in offering a great service and excellent, affordable products. In fact, we usually exceed our 99.9% uptime promise. The core of our business is to help entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses take their ventures onto the world wide web. All our packages are scalable, which means they can grow with your business’s growth. We also offer value-added services like SSLs and antivirus as well as a simple-to-use website builder add-on called Site Builder. Oh, and have you heard about our great customer Control Panel? You’ll love it!

Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.