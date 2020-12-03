CISO Africa: Live online event shines light on mission-critical security objectives - TechCentral

Covid-19 has completely changed the security game. Organisations need a good understanding of the company’s mission-critical processes now more than ever, as more people are working remotely and compromising security.

Over 35 ICT security experts will gather to provide insight into what the future of security looks like in this changed environment at CISO Africa: Live on 16 and 17 March 2021. The event starts off with a look at new cybersecurity trends globally by international keynote speaker Mitch Parker, chief information security officer at Indiana University Health in the US.

A panel discussion will focus on the most prominent threat vectors and their impact on business, including ransomware, data security, trust relationships, zero-day vulnerabilities, brute-force attacks and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. Another panel discussion focuses on cybersecurity evolution due to Covid-19 and will try to establish what the new security landscape will look like in the era of Covid-19, how organisations are coping and what new strategies they will be adopting.

The event also features five streams covering the following areas: data risk and security, government and public sector, technology and insights, and IAM and PAM.

CISO Africa: Live is a 100% virtual conference and will connect delegates to some of the most progressive information security leaders and the world’s most forward-thinking solution providers.

It features an array of experts whose titles range from chief information security officer to lead architect: identity, access & entitlement to regional senior information security & risk manager, DevOps enablement team lead, global head of IT security, IT security officer, CIO, senior information security officer and deputy director of ICT, to name a few.

Delegates attending the event, to be held on 16 and 17 March 2021 online, will learn about the latest trends and movements in the industry and can register at no cost.

Thirty-five industry experts will share their opinion and insight with you to equip you to meet the mission-critical security concerns.