From click to car: WeBuyCars is South Africa’s vehicle marketplace giant

Whether you’re after your next car, bakkie, van, mom-mobile or something a bit more exotic, WeBuyCars is making sure South Africans think of them first. That’s what it takes to run one of the country’s biggest and busiest vehicle marketplaces – one that now attracts a staggering 8.7 million website visits and 2.6 million unique visitors every month.

“We want customers to see and hear us regularly, so we stay top of mind,” says chief marketing officer Rikus Blomerus. “Let’s face it, buying a car isn’t like grabbing milk and bread – most people only change vehicles every three to five years.”

That’s why WeBuyCars has set its sights on a bold goal: selling 23 000 vehicles every month by 2028.

Showrooms are a big part of the strategy – especially the flagship Dome in northern Johannesburg

In a market packed with competitors, WeBuyCars is keeping its edge. Blomerus fondly remembers the “click your next” campaign, which marked a big shift for the brand. “That’s when we started being seen as a tech company, not just a car dealer. Suddenly, our website was the place to be – you could buy or sell a car with just a click.”

Today WeBuyCars blends e-commerce smarts with a strong physical presence: 18 vehicle supermarkets and 100 buying pods across South Africa. Thousands of vehicles are available online, and the brand’s refreshed look – new logo, new colours – is everywhere.

The marketing engine never stops, with campaigns like “Rev-Jou-Jeep” keeping things fresh. Blomerus and his team are laser-focused on making every marketing rand count, mixing digital ads with tried-and-true print, radio, TV and billboards – because in South Africa, those old-school channels still move metal.

Real-time data

Being data driven, WeBuyCars gets creative with tracking what works. “When our buyers visit a customer’s house, they’ll note what radio station was playing in the car. It gives us real-time data on what people are listening to,” Rikus explains. Even so, he admits it’s tricky to know for sure if a customer came in because of a specific ad.

Showrooms are a big part of the strategy, too – especially the flagship Dome in northern Johannesburg. Once a hotspot for concerts and events, it’s now home to 2 000 cars and some serious branding, including what might be Africa’s biggest indoor screen. “People driving by know exactly what’s going on. And once you’re inside, you can’t miss us,” says Blomerus.

Visitors to The Dome are a marketer’s dream: “They’re already in the warehouse, checking out our stock. That’s when you really want to wow them.”

WeBuyCars isn’t just looking at local competition – they’re benchmarking against global brands, taking cues from both car trading platforms and FMCG giants. “We might not have the biggest budget in South Africa, but people know our name,” Blomerus says proudly.

