Remote work made simple: practical guidelines for employers

Remote work, once a temporary measure during Covid-19, has become a permanent feature of the South African workplace.

With advancing technology and shifting employee expectations, many companies continue to allow employees to work from home. While this model offers flexibility and cost savings, it also brings challenges for employers who must ensure productivity, compliance and discipline in a virtual environment.

This blog outlines practical guidelines and case law to help employers manage remote work effectively.

1. Equip employees with tools and training

Employee performance depends on two essentials: skills and resources. Employers must provide the necessary infrastructure – reliable internet, laptops, communication platforms (Teams, Zoom, Skype) and access to company systems:

Conduct needs assessments to identify gaps in equipment or training;

Encourage employees to improve their skills through online training and development; and

Support self-identification of challenges so that managers can provide targeted interventions.

Investing in the right tools and training reduces frustration and that ensures employees remain both productive and engaged.

2. Maintain regular communication

Remote work can lead to isolation and miscommunication. Employers should therefore establish structured check-ins via phone, video meetings or online platforms:

A monthly video call can boost morale, strengthen collaboration and reinforce teamwork; and

Regular check-ins provide a space to raise concerns, clarify expectations and track performance against agreed deliverables.

Consistent communication keeps employees connected to the business and reassures them that their contributions remain valued.

3. Set clear expectations and goals

Without face-to-face supervision, clarity is critical. Employers should:

Define measurable deliverables and timelines;

Recognise achievements to maintain morale and independence; and

Identify underperformance early and implement remedial steps where necessary.

Transparent expectations not only keep employees focused but also safeguard employers when addressing performance shortfalls.

4. Implement disciplinary action where required

Remote employees are still subject to the company’s Disciplinary Code of Conduct. Misconduct such as absenteeism during working hours, failure to meet targets or ignoring policies must be addressed.

The Code of Good Practice: Dismissal stresses progressive discipline – counselling and warnings should be used to correct behaviour before dismissal. Employers are encouraged to consult directly with employees when issuing warnings, reinforcing a mutual understanding of required standards.

5. Disciplinary hearing options

Disciplinary hearings may take place in person or remotely. Notices can be served via e-mail, provided that proof of receipt and understanding is obtained. Notices must clearly state the allegations in plain language and outline employee’s rights.

The case of MTWU obo Nonyane v Star Express CC confirmed that hearings conducted via video call like Skype are acceptable, provided that the process is fair and equitable. Virtual hearings also save time and costs, making them a practical option in today’s workplace.

6. Implement a work-from-home policy

A remote working policy should combine all the above aspects into a single written document, ensuring that employees understand their responsibilities, expected goals and the consequences of non-compliance.

Key elements include the following:

Scope and eligibility: Who qualifies for remote work.

Who qualifies for remote work. Responsibilities and resources: What the company provides and what employees must safeguard.

What the company provides and what employees must safeguard. Reporting and availability: Check-in procedures and working hours.

Check-in procedures and working hours. Tasks and conduct: Required outputs and professional standards, including email and online etiquette.

Required outputs and professional standards, including email and online etiquette. Disciplinary consequences: Steps that follow if employees neglect obligations.

A comprehensive policy sets boundaries, protects employers in disputes and ensures consistency in managing remote employees.

7. Balancing hybrid and return-to-work arrangements

Employers must balance employees’ interests in maintaining work-from-home arrangements with their operational needs, particularly when considering a return to full-time office attendance. The Labour Court in Medici Energy (Pty) Ltd v Bennet NO and Others (C89/2023) [2025] ZALCCT 34 confirmed that return-to-work instructions must be reasonable and preceded by consultation. This ensures that employees can interrogate the employer’s rationale and reduces the risk of unfairness claims. In certain cases, a return-to-work instruction may constitute a unilateral change to terms and conditions of employment, in which case employee consent may be required.

In conclusion

Remote work is no longer a temporary solution but a reality shaping the modern workplace. Employers must balance flexibility with structure by setting clear guidelines, providing resources, and applying discipline fairly.

