From stuck to start – breaking the cloud adoption deadlock

Many organisations find themselves in the same frustrating position when it comes to cloud adoption: they know the potential and they’ve seen the case studies, yet their own journey never leaves the starting line. For some, the challenge is taking the leap into public cloud for the first time. For others, it’s moving a legacy on-premises environment into a hyperscaler environment without losing business continuity.

Both scenarios demand more than technical readiness. They require strategic clarity, executive alignment and the right sequencing of decisions to turn intent into action. Let’s take a look at the critical factors IT executives should prioritise to move beyond hesitation and into confident, value-driven execution.

Begin with the ‘why’

Before investing a single cent or spinning up a single AWS instance, leaders must articulate why they are moving to the cloud. This is more than a broad statement like “modernisation” or “cost savings”, because the why should be a specific, measurable business driver tied to strategic objectives.

This is what drivers could look like:

Losing expensive facilities to free capital and redirect opex. Speed and agility: Reducing provisioning times from weeks to minutes to support faster innovation.

Reducing provisioning times from weeks to minutes to support faster innovation. Scalability and reach: Expanding globally without the cost and complexity of physical infrastructure.

Expanding globally without the cost and complexity of physical infrastructure. Resilience: Building business continuity and disaster recovery into the architecture.

Without a clear why, cloud adoption risks becoming a technology project chasing an undefined end state. Even worse, it can become a source of executive scepticism if the promised benefits remain vague or unrealised. A precise rationale anchors every architectural choice, migration priority and funding request.

Define the target state

The cloud is not simply “someone else’s data centre”. Hyperscalers like AWS enable entirely new ways of designing, deploying and operating technology systems. To capitalise on that, executives must define their target operating model early.

This means clarifying:

Architecture principles: Are you moving towards microservices, event-driven design or containerised workloads?

Are you moving towards microservices, event-driven design or containerised workloads? Data strategy: How will data be migrated, secured and made available for analytics or AI initiatives?

How will data be migrated, secured and made available for analytics or AI initiatives? Integration approach: Will you expose services via APIs to enable ecosystem growth and interoperability?

Will you expose services via APIs to enable ecosystem growth and interoperability? Automation baseline: How will infrastructure-as-code, CI/CD pipelines and policy-as-code be built into the fabric from day one?

The target state becomes a north star for both technical and business teams, preventing the migration from becoming a simple “lift and shift” of old problems into new infrastructure.

Align risk, compliance and ownership

Every migration introduces new risk dimensions – from data sovereignty to shared responsibility models in security. IT executives need to ensure that risk management is not an afterthought but embedded in migration planning.

You need to consider:

Regulatory obligations: Does your industry impose data residency requirements or specific audit controls? AWS offers region-specific services and compliance frameworks, but they must be mapped to your obligations.

Does your industry impose data residency requirements or specific audit controls? AWS offers region-specific services and compliance frameworks, but they must be mapped to your obligations. Security controls: Move beyond perimeter security to identity-driven and zero-trust models that leverage AWS-native tools.

Move beyond perimeter security to identity-driven and zero-trust models that leverage AWS-native tools. Clear ownership: In the cloud, responsibilities for uptime, patching and security are shared. These boundaries must be explicit between internal teams, AWS and any partners.

A mature approach to risk and compliance reassures boards and regulators, and clears a major psychological barrier to migration.

Sequence for momentum, not just completion

Cloud adoption is rarely a single, sweeping event. Attempting a “big bang” migration often amplifies risk, disrupts operations and damages executive confidence if issues arise.

A smarter approach is to design a sequence that delivers early wins while building organisational capability:

Start with low-risk, high-visibility workloads: Show stakeholders tangible value without jeopardising critical systems.

Show stakeholders tangible value without jeopardising critical systems. Integrate learning loops: Use each migration wave to refine tooling, governance and processes.

Use each migration wave to refine tooling, governance and processes. Balance lift-and-shift with modernisation: Move workloads quickly where needed, but modernise iteratively for full benefit.

Move workloads quickly where needed, but modernise iteratively for full benefit. Align with business cycles: Avoid migrations during operational peak periods.

Avoid migrations during operational peak periods. Communicate progress: Share measurable wins to maintain momentum and secure further investment.

By sequencing for momentum, leaders create a positive feedback loop where each success builds confidence for the next phase.

Sustain and evolve beyond migration

Arriving in AWS is not the finish line, but the start of a new operating model. Without sustained focus, costs creep, technical debt returns and innovation stalls.

Sustaining success requires:

Continuous FinOps discipline: Embed cost visibility and optimisation into day-to-day operations.

Embed cost visibility and optimisation into day-to-day operations. Relentless automation: Preserve agility and reduce error through automated provisioning, compliance and patching.

Preserve agility and reduce error through automated provisioning, compliance and patching. Ongoing modernisation: Use AWS-native services, containers and serverless architectures to continually evolve workloads.

Use AWS-native services, containers and serverless architectures to continually evolve workloads. Proactive security: Regularly review and upgrade security controls in line with emerging threats.

Regularly review and upgrade security controls in line with emerging threats. Protected innovation capacity: Ring-fence resources for experimentation and new initiatives to prevent reversion to “business as usual”.

Only leaders who treat cloud as a living capability to be nurtured, optimised and expanded will realise its long-term competitive value.

A final thought

Cloud adoption is not a race to the finish line. It is a disciplined journey from clarity of purpose through well-planned execution, into a state of continuous advantage. For IT executives, the question is not whether to move to the cloud, but how to do so in a way that is strategic, sequenced and sustainable. The organisations that get unstuck are those that start with the why, align on the target state, manage risk intelligently, build momentum through smart sequencing and treat arrival in the cloud as the beginning, not the end, of their transformation.

The author, Deon Stroebel, is chief innovation officer at LSD Open

