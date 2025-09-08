Apple poised to unveil iPhone 17 at Tuesday keynote

Apple will on Tuesday hold its annual September keynote, where the iPhone 17 line-up is expected to headline proceedings. The event, branded “Awe Dropping”, will stream live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California at 7pm SAST.

The keynote will be available on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app and YouTube.

Four-model line-up

Apple is expected to introduce four new devices: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (a new model), iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The “Air” replaces the “Plus” branding, according to reports, and it’s expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever made.

The Pro variants are tipped to abandon the titanium frames introduced two years ago in favour of aluminium. Analysts suggest the shift is aimed at better thermal management as Apple pushes for larger batteries and higher performance.

Display and connectivity

The full range is expected to feature 120Hz ProMotion OLED panels, with always-on display functionality extending beyond the Pro tier. In a significant policy shift, Apple may even remove physical Sim trays globally

Processing power

The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air are expected to ship with the new A19 chip, while the Pro models will use the A19 Pro. Reports point to 12GB of RAM and a new vapour-chamber cooling system in the Pro models.

Camera overhaul

Camera hardware is set for the biggest upgrade in years. The Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, replacing the longstanding 12MP module. TechRadar has reported on rumours of a 24-megapixel front camera and even a variable mechanical aperture on some models. Macworld added that the changes would offer professional users more creative control.

Power and charging

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to include Apple’s largest battery yet, exceeding 5 000mAh. Faster MagSafe charging and reverse wireless charging capabilities are also expected. “Large batteries are in the cards, especially on the Pro Max,” India Times reported, citing supply chain sources.

Higher prices

Price hikes appear inevitable. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 17 Air is set to start at US$1 099 – $200 more than the outgoing iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 17 is tipped to remain at $799, while the Pro may start at $1 199 and the Pro Max at $1 299.

Apple is also expected to drop the 128GB storage option on Pro models, making 256GB the new base. Barron’s said the shift will push average selling prices higher.

US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs could also force iPhone prices higher in America. Whether Apple will pass these price hikes on to the rest of the world is unknown.

Software: iOS 26 and AI

The new devices will ship with iOS 26, which introduces the “Liquid Glass” user interface and deeper integration of Apple Intelligence, the company’s artificial intelligence platform. Don’t expect a revamped Siri before next year, though, reports suggest.

Launch timeline

Apple is expected to open pre-orders on Friday, 12 September, with devices reaching stores and customers a week later on 19 September. Tom’s Guide cautioned that supply of the Pro Max could be tight at launch.

Other announcements

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is widely tipped to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3 and third-generation AirPods Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said the new AirPods Pro could incorporate health-tracking features, though details remain limited.

For Apple, Tuesday’s keynote represents more than a routine annual refresh. By adjusting its branding, raising entry-level storage, and embedding AI at the operating system level, the company is signalling a new phase for the iPhone franchise. The higher price tags, combined with the potential removal of physical Sim slots worldwide, will test consumer appetite for change in what could be the most consequential iPhone launch since the iPhone X in 2017. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: