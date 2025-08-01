Commvault SHIFT South Africa 2025: redefining cyber resilience for a new era

Commvault, a global leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, hosted the latest edition of its Commvault SHIFT roadshow event at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 10 July 2025.

Under the theme “SHIFT from continuous threats to continuous business”, the event brought together a host of industry leaders, partners, local and international experts, and customers, for ground-breaking discussions and presentations focused on redefining cyber resilience for the next era.

SHIFT delivered a powerful platform for cybersecurity leaders and practitioners to engage with the realities of an increasingly volatile threat landscape. Attendees gained critical insights into emerging cyber risks and explored next-generation strategies for developing resilience to protect their most valuable digital assets.

Informative and insightful presentations were also delivered by Commvault’s partners and fellow event sponsors

The overarching message was that Commvault, along with its sponsors and partners, is building solutions that go beyond backup and recovery, encompassing continuous business operations, minimum viability and embedding cyber resilience into the DNA of the enterprise.

Underscoring the importance of the event and this message, Commvault president and CEO Sanjay Mirchandani travelled from the US to deliver a keynote address.

During his keynote, Mirchandani noted that cyber resilience not only refers to systems or infrastructure but also to Commvault’s ability to help its customers bring their business back from a data breach or outage.

New era of complexity

During a presentation entitled “The launch: innovating our platform to create a new paradigm”, Ravi Baldev Singh, senior director: systems engineering, emerging markets, revealed that Commvault has committed itself to delivering on the promise of continuous business.

This is not just about uptime, but about a mindset that says “we can come back stronger, smarter, anti-fragile”. While “fragile” means something that breaks under pressure, anti-fragile is the opposite and refers to systems that improve when stressed.

Singh then delved into “Resilience at scale with Commvault”, alongside Vikash Tulsi, senior systems engineer and cyber recovery SME for South Africa and Sadc, who brought in local expertise and market context. Visitors were enthralled with technical detail and expert input provided by Modeen Malick, principal SE and cyber SME, and Tulsi during breakout discussions at the venue.

Informative and insightful presentations were also delivered by Commvault’s partners and fellow event sponsors, including AWS, Microsoft, Hitachi, Data Science Corporation, Pure Storage and Data Management Professionals, which explored various aspects of cyber resilience in a cloud-first world to enable the future of continuous business.

Not just about restoring data

Last, but not least, attendees were treated to a wrap-up of the event by Fady Richmany, corporate vice president for emerging markets at Commvault. Richmany noted that recovery is not just about restoring data; it is about rebuilding your application stack, your operations and your customer experience.

“That’s where Cloud Rewind comes in, giving you the scale and intelligence to recover not just quickly, but strategically. Whether you’re backing up Salesforce, virtual machines, relational databases or billions of cloud-native objects, each requires a tailored approach.

“The loosely coupled hybrid environments we operate in today demand a new level of agility and foresight. So, I leave you with this: be ready, be prepared, be proactive, because resilience is not a destination, it is a discipline,” said Richmany.

Through a blend of thought-provoking discussions and expert-led sessions and demonstrations, participants were immersed in innovative approaches to resilience, from proactive defence mechanisms to intelligent data recovery frameworks. The event underscored the importance of futureproofing organisations through agility, preparedness and continuous innovation.