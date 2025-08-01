TCS+ | Zahir Cajee on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 and Watch8 line-up

Folding phones are advancing at light speed. For consumers, the appeal is self-evident: on one hand, folding phones give them the option to have a larger, tablet-like interface that offers enhanced productivity and a better user experience. On the other hand, the fit-in-your-pocket design when folded maintains easy portability.
Samsung pioneered the folding phone category in South Africa with the first-generation Galaxy Fold in 2019. The Z Fold series is now in its seventh generation, with the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 launched earlier this month.
In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Zahir Cajee, mobile experience lead for product and commercial management at Samsung South Africa, talks through the design elements and software features in the newest foldables.
Cajee delves into:
- What smartphone manufacturers like Samsung are trying to achieve with foldable phones;
- The market segments Samsung’s Z Fold and Z Flip phones appeal to;
- The latest features in the new Z Fold7 and Z Flip7;
- The Z Fold7’s new 200-megapixel camera;
- Samsung’s thinking behind the introduction of the lower-cost Samsung Flip7 FE;
- The AI features in the new Galaxy Watch8; and
- When the new devices are going to be available and how much they’ll cost.
Don’t miss the discussion.
