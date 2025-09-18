Cybersmart launches managed Proxmox backup

Cybersmart, South Africa’s most trusted internet provider, has partnered with Hexion Cloud Storage to launch South Africa’s first fully managed Proxmox backup server as a service – complete with integrated S3 storage and up to six months of included backup capacity.

Backups are the last line of defence against ransomware, accidental deletions and failed restores. However, traditional backup systems are expensive, complex and painfully slow when it comes to recovery.

Cybersmart and Hexion are changing that. With this new business focused solution, Proxmox users can back up and recover data up to 50x faster, with enterprise grade resilience and with none of the infrastructure hassle.

Built for Proxmox, built for South Africa

Proxmox has become the platform of choice for businesses running virtual machines and containers. Until now, backup options were clunky or overpriced.

With Cybersmart’s new service:

Fully managed: No servers to buy, patch or monitor.

No servers to buy, patch or monitor. S3 integrated: Powered by Hexion’s distributed, multi-data centre architecture.

Powered by Hexion’s distributed, multi-data centre architecture. Flat-rate simplicity: Just R1 199/month for PBS (incl VAT).

Just R1 199/month for PBS (incl VAT). Launch special: Up to six months of free storage for contract customers.

Up to six months of free storage for contract customers. Blazing-fast recovery: Choose premium all-NVMe for recovery speeds up to 50x faster than legacy systems.

Choose premium all-NVMe for recovery speeds up to 50x faster than legacy systems. Affordable protection: Or select standard for cost-effective coverage across all data types, including archive.

The partnership

Following Cybersmart’s own migration to Hexion for Proxmox VE storage, which cut costs and boosted performance, the two companies are now extending the same benefits to customers.

“We built this because our own engineers wanted it,” said Greg Sandler, chief commercial officer at Cybersmart. “Backup should be boring – it should just work, cost less and recover instantly when things go wrong. Together with Hexion, we’ve made that a reality for Proxmox users.”

Hexion brings proven experience, having already deployed Proxmox storage for multiple customers across Cape Town data centres.

“Our mission is simple: resilient, high-performance and affordable storage,” said Stuart Hardy, MD at Hexion. “By combining forces with Cybersmart, we’re giving South African businesses a smarter way to protect their data – 9 without the usual vendor lock-in or hyperscale price tags.”

The service is available today via Cybersmart Business Fibre or Hexion Direct Connect at Teraco Isando, Teraco CT1 and CT2, NTT Brett Street, Cybersmart Cape Town, Riverside, V&A Waterfront, Century Connect, and OADC CPT. Short-term rollout will include Sanlam and Africa Data Centre CPT.

Customers meeting minimum backup levels receive a dedicated virtual local area network to their backup solution at no extra cost.

Learn more about Hexion Data Storage on LinkedIn or visit www.hexion.co.za or www.hexion.co.za/usecases.

About Cybersmart

Founded in 1998, Cybersmart continues to be at the forefront of the internet industry as a privately owned, tier-one internet service provider and fibre network operator in South Africa.

About Hexion Data Storage

Hexion Data Storage is a high-performance, distributed Cloud storage platform built on all-NVMe architecture across multiple data centres. We deliver enterprise-grade resilience, speed and scalability at a fraction of the cost of legacy and hyperscale providers.