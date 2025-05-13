ISP Cybersmart hit by massive outage

Internet service provider Cybersmart has been hit by a mysterious outage that’s affecting internet access for its users and access to its website.

According to user reports on Downdetector.co.za, Cybersmart subscribers have been unable to access the network over the past 24 hours. TechCentral was also unable to access cybersmart.co.za all morning on Tuesday.

“We’re experiencing a general outage across Cybersmart internet services,” Cybersmart said in an X post on Monday.

This has also impacted our inbound communication channels. We apologise for any inconvenience caused

“Our teams are actively working to restore services to all affected clients. Please note this has also impacted our inbound communication channels. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

In a Tuesday morning update, also on X, the ISP said engineers had discovered the cause of the outage and were “hard at work” to resolve the issue.

It did not provide details about the problem, but the wording in Cybersmart’s updates suggests an infrastructural issue.

“Engineers have been working through the night to restore services, replacing core equipment and migrating services across the network,” said the company.

Cybersmart’s in-house online channels for customer communications have been down throughout the outage, forcing it to rely on social media, SMS and e-mail to keep customers updated about developments.

In an update later on Tuesday, Cybersmart said it had restored access to its website just after 12pm.

“Our engineering teams continue to work tirelessly to implement a resolution that restores services across all affected areas as quickly as possible,” it said. “While the exact cause of the outage is still being investigated, early indications point to a routing issue on some legacy hardware. The faulty hardware is being bypassed so connectivity can be restored.” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: