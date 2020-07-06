Dell Technologies rings the changes - MD Doug Woolley on where to next - TechCentral

TechCentral is joined in this episode of the podcast by Doug Woolley, MD of Dell Technologies South Africa, for a discussion on the company post Dell’s blockbuster acquisition in 2016 of EMC for US$67-billion and how that deal has changed the organisation.

In the first of a series of three podcasts with Dell Technologies executives, Woolley explains the rationale behind the acquisition of EMC (and with it, VMware) and the impact it’s had on Dell locally. He explains the importance of VMware to Dell and why it continues to be run as a separate business.

He then expands on where Dell Technologies is positioned in the local market, as an end-to-end technology provider, as well as the company’s growth plans in the coming years.

Don’t miss the discussion!

