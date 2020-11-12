DStv launches Explora Ultra PVR with integrated Netflix - price, details - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group has officially launched its next-generation personal video recorder (PVR) decoder capable of delivering 4K content and Dolby Atmos audio, and is integrated with rival Netflix and its own streaming platform Showmax.

The Explora Ultra, which MultiChoice said on Thursday will go on sale next week, has built-in Wi-Fi; a completely redesigned interface (designed for surfacing linear and on-demand content quickly); and a redesigned remote control.

As part of the partnership, the Netflix app will be integrated into the new Explora Ultra to allow DStv customers the option to sign up or sign into their Netflix account. The partnership also gives DStv customers with an Explora Ultra the option of adding their Netflix subscription to their monthly DStv bill.

“The addition of the Netflix app to a DStv Explora Ultra, connected to the Internet, opens the door to Netflix’s critically acclaimed local and international entertainment across a wide variety of genres,” said MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela in the statement.

“Shifting consumer preferences and technological advances drive changes in the way video entertainment services are provided and consumed. This partnership leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler.”

MultiChoice said more streaming providers will be added to the platform in time. DStv customers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription in their monthly DStv bill.

The new box is manufactured in South Africa and is made of recycled materials. It will cost a recommended R2 499, or R3 699 with installation. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media