DStv's Mark Rayner on the Explora Ultra, streaming, 4K and more - TechCentral

Mark Rayner, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, joins TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod on the podcast to discuss the major announcements made by the pay-television operator on Wednesday, including the launch of the DStv Explora Ultra personal video recorder (PVR).

In the podcast, Rayner unpacks what the new PVR can do and its significance in MultiChoice’s product portfolio.

He explains why, despite the Explora Ultra’s support 4K-resolution content, MultiChoice has no immediate plans to launch 4K channels.

The discussion then turns to the DStv Streama, a streaming set-top box also unveiled by MultiChoice on Wednesday. He explains what the Streama will be able to do, why it’s running software called the Reference Design Kit (rather than Android), and where it fits into the portfolio.

Then, on DStv’s new “dishless” offering, Rayner explains why this is priced the same as legacy satellite bouquets and what consumers need to know about it.

There’s plenty more in the interview, including a look at Covid-19’s impact on the SuperSport business and why MultiChoice decided to allow competitor streaming services on its platform.

How to subscribe to TechCentral's podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral's podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website or watching them on YouTube. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be.

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media