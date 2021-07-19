e4’s Carla de Abreu on getting modern document management right

In the second of a series of interviews with e4, TechCentral is joined by the company’s business development manager, Carla de Abreu, for a discussion on modern document management.

Document management software is an increasingly critical part of any business in the digital era. Instead of rows of filing cabinets, document management systems create an electronic archive that any permissioned user can access and edit.

In an era of digital transformation, document management software helps organise companies’ digital documents and digitise existing paper records with ease.

In the podcast (watch or listen below), De Abreu unpacks, among other things, what South African legislation says about electronic documents and document signing; the process and capabilities around authentication of documents; and the verification of documents and what is involved.

She also takes listeners through the various products that e4 offers in the document management space, namely Docfusion, Prosign, Autoverifiy and Stordoc.

If you are in any way involved in document management, or looking to automate more of your document management processes — and which company isn’t? — then you don’t want to miss this important discussion.

