EcoFlow Portable Power Generator: Best way to deal with load shedding

South Africans know only too well why it is important to have energy storage devices at the ready. Load shedding is a major problem that shows no sign of going away, and the latest string of power cuts prove this.

In fact, the research conducted by the CSIR found that load shedding volume is set to triple between 2020 and 2022. This has caused many South Africans to resort to alternative energy sources for when Eskom implements power cuts.

Superior alternative

Many people have resorted to diesel-driven generators. But there is a superior alternative that can offer several significant advantages. EcoFlow’s range of innovative energy storage products, such as power generators and solar panels, make it easy to keep your devices running when Eskom cuts the feed.

EcoFlow power generators don’t make as much noise as diesel generators and do not emit unhealthy fumes. Also, diesel generators require regular maintenance if you want them to keep running properly, whereas the EcoFlow power generators do not require this attention at all.

If you want a power source that you can transport with you to other locations, or on hikes or camping trips, EcoFlow power generators are fully portable, and the EcoFlow River series come in sizes as small as a large toaster. All you need to do is charge them up when you have energy – be it through Eskom or through an alternative source like solar power – and then plug in your devices when the power is out.

EcoFlow Delta

The EcoFlow Delta is the ultimate backup power solution for your home or professional works. This power generator can be recharged from 0% to 80% within an hour thanks to EcoFlow’s innovative X-Stream technology. It offers six 1 800W AC outlets and a capacity of 1 260Wh, meaning it will provide enough power for multiple home appliances and heavy-duty DIY tools – with up to 13 devices supported simultaneously.

EcoFlow River

The EcoFlow River is specifically designed with portability in mind. It boasts three 600W AC outlets and a capacity of 288Wh, and can power up to 10 devices simultaneously. The EcoFlow River weighs just 5kg and is slightly larger than a toaster, yet through X-Boost technology it can power certain devices up to an impressive 1 800W.

