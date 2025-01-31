Eskom warns of imminent load shedding

There is a high risk of up to stage-4 load shedding, Eskom warned on Friday, as it battled breakdowns at its power stations.

If the state-owned electricity utility does implement rotating power cuts, it will be the first time it has done so in 10 months, and would mark a setback for the company – and potentially for South Africa’s economy.

There is a high risk that load shedding will be imposed at “short notice”, Eskom warned in a statement.

“This is a potentially temporary setback. Load shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet. However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times,” it said.

“This has necessitated the use of all our emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished. Consequently, we are closely monitoring the status of our current emergency reserves, and load shedding up to stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend.” — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

