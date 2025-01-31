MultiChoice makes headway against Waka TV pirates

MultiChoice Group-owned Irdeto has secured more arrests in its ongoing crackdown against the Waka TV pirate streaming operation.

After a number of law enforcement actions in 2024, Irdeto on Friday said it recently conducted a raid in Worcester near Cape Town with the assistance of Western Cape police that saw the arrest of an individual “suspected of allegedly selling smart TV boxes pre-installed with applications that provide unauthorised access to DStv content”.

Working with the Western Cape commercial crimes investigating unit, Irdeto also confiscated 12 smart TV boxes, a mobile phone and a USB stick. It didn’t reveal what it found on the stick or the phone.

“The suspect was also allegedly identified as a Waka TV reseller, further confirming his involvement in facilitating piracy,” Irdeto said in a statement.

“MultiChoice, Irdeto and law enforcement agencies had an impactful 2024, having successfully completed 10 raids across the country. These raids included the arrests of key suspects involved in the notorious Waka TV operation, one of the most extensive pirate operations in Africa,” it said.

“We are not holding back, and we will ensure that we do everything possible to stop piracy and protect intellectual rights of content creators in Africa,” said broadcasting cybersecurity and anti-piracy director at Irdeto, Frikkie Jonker. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

