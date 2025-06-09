Eventhive launches Payments Live as debut event in South Africa

Eventhive, Africa’s leading B2B2C event servicing company with a strong portfolio across key sectors, has expanded into South Africa with the launch of Payments Live. The inaugural event is scheduled to take place on Monday, 26 June 2025 at the prestigious Pivot Hotel, Montecasino, Johannesburg.

Payments Live aims to be the premier gathering for senior-level executives driving the future of payments across the African continent. The event will convene a diverse audience including payments leaders, prominent merchants, established banks, influential policymakers, innovative fintech companies and leading fraud prevention experts. Attendees will have an unparalleled opportunity to explore critical trends and unlock key opportunities within Africa’s rapidly evolving payments ecosystem.

“We are excited to launch Payments Live in South Africa, a key hub for payments innovation on the continent,” said Jamiu Ijaodola, CEO at Eventhive. “This event underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the leaders who are actively building the future of payments in Africa. We believe Payments Live will provide an invaluable platform to address the critical issues and unlock the immense potential within the African payments ecosystem.”

What to expect

Payments Live will explore conversations across digital payments, interoperability, cross-border transactions and regulatory shifts, all focused on driving innovation within Africa’s payment landscape. Payments Live offers a strategic platform for payment solutions providers to showcase their cutting-edge offerings to a highly targeted audience of industry decision makers, potential investors and end users.

Confirmed speakers participating at the event include:

Nkosana Roda, head of payments platform services, Standard Bank Group

Sindiswa Kahla-Makhubalo, head of banks and payment providers, FSCA South Africa

Hamish Houston, co-founder, Enza

Kumaran Selvaranju, senior GM for payments, Banking Association of South Africa

Gabriel Swanepoel, country manager for Southern Africa at Mastercard

Karen Nasaden, CEO, PayU Africa

Wiza Jalakasi, director, Africa expansion and market development, EBANX

Cindy Sieberts, manager, banking and FX, Onafriq

Nkahiseng Ralepeli, vice president of product, digital assets (tokenisation and stablecoins), Absa Group

Jill Wilmans, MD for Africa, SecureFx Capital

Prelin Perumal, co-founder/CPO, Scale

Danielle du Toit, president for sub-Saharan Africa, African Women in FinTech & Payments (AWFP)

Chantal Maritz, partner, PwC

Doreen Mokoena, CISO, Cybersec Clinique

For more information about the event or to discuss partnership opportunities, please visit paymentslive.co.za.