Why financial infrastructure needs to be rebuilt – from the inside out

South Africa’s financial services sector is under pressure to modernise – yet few businesses are solving the right problems.

While digital banking apps and fintech interfaces have advanced rapidly, the underlying infrastructure often remains fragmented, outdated and over-reliant on rigid integrations. It’s a challenge Omnea knows well – and one the company was built to solve.

“You can’t digitise a fractured system and expect resilience,” says Deon Tromp, CEO of Omnea. “We’ve seen this play out across banks, fintechs and corporates. That’s why Omnea isn’t just another payments layer – it’s the infrastructure that ties the ecosystem together.”

Founded on a full reserve custodial model co-developed by Deon and Dr Philip Tromp, Omnea represents a fundamental rethinking of how financial systems should be designed. Its multi-bank, multi-provider architecture gives businesses the flexibility to move between banks, wallets and financial models – without rebuilding integrations or sacrificing compliance.

Infrastructure over interfaces

Omnea provides the “pipes” of financial enablement – secure, scalable connectivity between businesses, banks and service providers through both API and host-to-host file integration. This includes onboarding and compliance, payments, account management and ISO20022-compliant data exchange.

What sets Omnea apart is its Cortex engine, a proprietary general ledger and transaction orchestration layer built from the ground up. It supports Swift-aligned treasury, instant payments and account-level rules.

“We built Omnea to make the complex simple, without compromising legal or financial precision,” says Tromp. “Every solution we offer is grounded in architecture that’s been designed for scale, resilience and auditability.”

Discovery before delivery

Unlike many platform providers that pitch solutions upfront, Omnea starts every engagement with a strategic discovery session, a diagnostic conversation that examines business objectives, existing financial models and required integrations.

This advisory-led approach reflects Omnea’s role as more than just a tech partner. With decades of experience in capital markets, compliance and payment system design, the team act as strategic enablers for businesses navigating financial transformation.

Positioning for what’s next

As South Africa moves towards deeper digitisation of financial services, Omnea is well-positioned to support banks, corporates and fintechs seeking flexibility, control and compliance at scale.

“Technology is not what differentiates us,” concludes Tromp. “It’s the way we think about solving financial problems – with the right foundation and the depth to go all the way to the core.”

About Omnea

Omnea provides secure, scalable financial infrastructure that connects businesses to onboarding, payments, account management and data exchange solutions. With an architecture co-developed by pioneers of South Africa’s national payment system, Omnea enables full regulatory compliance, multi-bank integration and real-time financial automation – through a single integration. More details can be found at www.omnea.co.za.