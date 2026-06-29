Food delivery helps fire Prosus to 84% profit surge

Naspers’s European-listed subsidiary, Prosus, has reported an 84% leap in full-year adjusted core profit, with its consumer platforms profitable across all regions for the first time.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (aEbitda) across its digital services and e-commerce portfolio rose 84% to US$1.3 billion on revenue up 57% at $9.7-billion.

Prosus is the biggest shareholder in Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent but has spent the past two years transforming from a passive investment holding company into an operator of consumer digital services spanning food delivery, travel and fintech across Europe, Latin America and India.

Prosus posted record free cash flow of $1.5-billion, up from $1-billion a year earlier, and raised its full-year dividend by 40% to €0.28/share.

Its European food delivery platform Just Eat Takeaway.com, acquired for €4.1-billion last year, contributed $1.9-billion in revenue and $83-million in aEbitda.

The company’s Latin American food delivery platform iFood grew adjusted Ebitda by 178% to $400-million while European online marketplace OLX’s aEbitda rose 61% to $481-million. — Leo Marchandon, (c) 2026 Reuters