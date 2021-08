Fortinet expands offerings to protect digital infrastructure

Nasdaq-listed Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced an expansion to its FortiCare and FortiGuard security services offerings, adding a new security service called FortiTrust. FortiTrust security services offer user-based licensing across all networks, endpoints and clouds, which traditionally have been siloed. Initial service levels are being offered for zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and identity verification, with more offerings coming.

Redefining the future of security services

FortiTrust provides security services that follow the user across an organisation’s entire security platform, enabling organisations to manage and secure across all form factors easily. Other benefits of the new offering include:

Flexible user-based licensing of security services, eliminating the need to track device counts or bandwidth consumption and making it easy to calculate total cost with built-in volume discounts.

Integrated single licence for security services delivers desired use cases across the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Easy implementation of new security services allows users to transition across various form factors, enabling organisations with hybrid architectures to shift from on-premises to cloud-delivered security.

Easy options to upgrade and migrate between services.

“As the digital attack surface expands with billions of edges that need to be protected, organisations are struggling to support an array of point security solutions and disparate services. Solution and services sprawl has now grown too difficult and too expensive to manage when they are siloed across various form factors. According to Gartner, organisations are moving towards security solutions with integrated services offerings. Fortinet is redefining services by expanding its security services options – which currently include FortiCare and FortiGuard – with FortiTrust, enabling a unified offering with one licensing model for flexible consumption options across networks, endpoints and clouds.” — John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

Expanding security services portfolio

FortiTrust adds to Fortinet’s existing FortiCare and FortiGuard security services portfolio. FortiCare services are available for all Fortinet Security Fabric products. FortiCare offers three levels of services, including Essential, Premium and Elite, all providing 24×7 technical support and timely issue resolution. FortiCare also offers several product and account-based service options to address the unique needs of any organisation. Through FortiCare, organisations have access to Fortinet experts to help accelerate technology implementation, provide reliable assistance through advanced support, and offer proactive care to maximise security and performance of Fortinet deployments.

FortiGuard Security Services provide organisations with different services tied to their Fortinet devices, enabling coordinated and consistent real-time defence against the latest cyberattacks. FortiGuard Security Services are tuned around different customer segments to include individual services for enterprises, bundles for commercial, and packages for small and medium businesses. Leveraging industry-leading threat intelligence from FortiGuard Labs, FortiGuard Security Services offers a suite of market-leading, AI-enabled security capabilities that continuously assesses risks and automatically adjusts protection across the Fortinet Security Fabric.

Updates and additional expansions to these services will be forthcoming.

Protecting people, devices and data – everywhere

The proliferation of new devices and edges, and investments in digital innovations, continue to expand the digital attack surface. Many organisations are challenged with protecting across their entire infrastructure as the threat landscape has become much more sophisticated and harder to manage with isolated point products and disparate services. This complexity is compounded with different pricing structures for services and multiple licensing models, ranging from device based to hardware based and user based that have remained siloed across form factors.

Expanding on the Fortinet Security Fabric’s ability to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere, FortiTrust provides organisations with a unified services offering to secure across any network, endpoint or cloud with simplified consumption and one licensing model for all form factors. As a result of Fortinet’s expanded services offerings, organisations can further protect the growing digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office and more.

FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity

FortiTrust’s initial services portfolio includes FortiTrust Access and FortiTrust Identity, with additional services options for SASE and CASB planned. FortiTrust Access allows organisations to deploy zero-trust network access (ZTNA) with user-based licensing. ZTNA is crucial to maintaining consistent protection, visibility and control across today’s hybrid and highly distributed networks.

ZTNA allows organisations to extend secure access controls to applications for any user. FortiTrust Access provides organisations with services for ZTNA, including the ZTNA agent and cloud-based orchestration. This further builds on Fortinet’s ZTNA solutions, which uniquely identify and classify all users and devices seeking network and application access, regardless of whether users and their devices are on or off the network, or whether applications are on-premises or in a cloud environment.

Another FortiTrust service level is FortiTrust Identity. FortiTrust Identity offers cloud-based multi-factor authentication for identify verification. FortiTrust Identity complements FortiTrust Access, providing the necessary multi-factor authentication recommended for controlling application access.

All Fortinet’s services are also available through partners, presenting an opportunity for channel partners to further grow their business and offerings to customers.

