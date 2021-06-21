Get this Gartner report: Top security and risk management trends for 2021

The global pandemic in the last year rapidly accelerated the need for digital business transformation. Enterprises experienced unprecedented disruption, including the shift a mostly remote workforce, making it challenging to respond to the ever-increasing threat landscape.

Research firm Gartner says: “As the new normal takes shape, all organisations will need constant assurance, a forever-on defensive posture, and clarity in what they have and what they need to remain secure.”

Read the recent report published by Gartner¹ that highlights the eight most critical trends that security and risk management leaders need to leverage.

Key recommendations:

“Plan security technology selection and adjust old processes for the new reality of permanent remote or hybrid work by creating a cybersecurity mesh foundation.”

“Plan for vendor consolidation by evaluating the internal and external factors that drive the need for vendor consolidation and speak to cybersecurity risk in a business context in order to make it relevant to stakeholders who drive decision making.”

“Add breach attack simulation to security resilience programmes alongside other methods of managing security exposure.”

About Skybox Security

Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. Our Security Posture Management Platform delivers complete visibility, analytics and automation to quickly map, prioritise and remediate vulnerabilities across your organisation. The vendor-agnostic solution intelligently optimises security policies, actions and change processes across all corporate networks and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can now focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring enterprises remain protected.