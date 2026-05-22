Truecaller pivots with South Africa travel eSim launch

Truecaller, the Nasdaq Stockholm-listed caller ID and spam protection platform, has launched a travel eSim service in South Africa, marking what its chief operating officer described as the company’s “first step” in cross-monetising its 500 million-strong user base into adjacent communication products.

The South African launch on Friday is part of a 29-country roll-out and is Truecaller’s first significant move beyond its core caller ID and spam-blocking offering.

The strategic question is whether a company built on a single ad-funded software product can credibly extend into selling digital consumables – a category with sharper margins but very different operational demands.

Today marks the first step in offering adjacent communication products to our massive user base

“Today marks the first step in offering adjacent communication products to our massive user base,” Truecaller chief operating officer Fredrik Kjell said in a statement.

The eSim service allows South African travellers to buy data plans before departure via the Truecaller iPhone app or website, with packages from 1GB over seven days to 20GB over 30 days, and global coverage.

Truecaller is largely dependent on advertising and premium subscriptions, both of which have well-known scaling limits. Digital consumables – eSims, prepaid services and payment products – carry structurally better margins than ad-funded software. But the travel eSim market is already crowded, with established competitors including Airalo, Holafly and Saily, plus offerings from local mobile operators.

Mmathebe Zvobwo, Truecaller’s director of market development for South Africa, said the launch leverages the brand’s local recognition.

The South African market is a meaningful one for Truecaller. The company ranks South Africa ninth globally for spam-call intensity in its 2026 Global Insights Report, with about 30% of unknown calls flagged as spam and 8.72 billion spam calls identified in the first quarter of this year alone – a 34% year-on-year increase in March. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media