TCS+ | From gen AI to deepfakes – the latest infosec threats

Twice yearly, ESET publishes its Threat Report in which it unpacks the latest trends and developments in the world of information security.

Adrian Stanford, group chief technology officer at ESET Southern Africa, is our guest in the latest episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, and he provides a succinct overview of the key trends identified in the latest ESET Threat Report, for the first half of 2024.

Stanford provides a brief overview of the findings before delving into:

The threat posed by generative AI, including how bad actors are using the technology to break into systems and target victims;

The rise of deepfakes and the threat they pose, particularly in mobile;

The threat posed to Linux-based systems – and why there’s a misconception that malware doesn’t target Linux (or macOS); and

The latest on plug-in malware impacting WordPress-based websites.

