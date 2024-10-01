Kemtek restructures print division in innovation push

For more than 35 years, solutions provider Kemtek has been going “beyond technology” in its search for innovations that can empower its customers’ growth. Given that it operates at the forefront of technology across multiple sectors, it should come as no surprise that Kemtek never shies away from introducing innovations of its own.

Most recently, Kemtek’s unceasing search for improved customer service has seen it divide its print division in two. HP Indigo and associated finishing solutions now fall under the new industrial print division, and Canon digital printers and Epson LFP printers are the responsibility of the print division.

A strategic move that benefits all stakeholders

Deidre Szemerei, Kemtek’s head of print, explains the rationale behind this internal restructuring as allowing the company to better serve both its customers and technology partners (the original equipment manufacturers with whom they have built enduring relationships).

With the industrial print division concentrating on large-volume customers, and the print division helping smaller print services providers to expand and grow, Kemtek will be able to focus more closely than ever on meeting the current and future needs of its end users. While there is no significant overlap in remit between the two divisions, clear synergies do exist between the two.

The revised structure will allow each division to collaborate seamlessly with their respective OEMs, and bring innovative solutions to market faster. Some of the challenges and issues faced by the two divisions will be similar – by working together, they will be able to overcome these and also identify opportunities for cross-selling or entering new markets.

Customers will benefit through the forging of even deeper relationships with Kemtek; greater understanding of their business needs will enable Kemtek’s team to anticipate and meet future requirements. OEMs, in turn, can now take advantage of new sales platforms that provide increased scope for customer engagement and streamlined channels for taking products and services to market.

An exciting time to be in print

Szemerei’s team recently returned from the Drupa 2024 print trade show in Düsseldorf, where they had the opportunity to experience the latest innovation in print. Each year brings additional advances in print technology, whether from a quality or flexibility point of view (think increased media compatibility).

Sustainability continues to be a major focus, and is increasingly intertwined with innovations in AI. Szemerei identifies artificial intelligence as one of the most important advances shaping the print and packaging industries.

AI makes its presence felt

Integrating AI is leading to more effective process management and unlocking the potential of innovation. Leveraging AI can empower print service providers to introduce multiple efficiencies in terms of workflow management. This leads to reduced waste (another sustainability benefit) and can lower the frequency and degree of required maintenance.

The need for human intervention can be reduced by AI; quality and technical challenges can be anticipated and addressed proactively. This frees up people to focus on more strategic and creative aspects of their work and opens up remote management opportunities.

The use of AI allows for the better management of print jobs – for example, print runs can be planned around scheduled maintenance to optimise uptime. Predicting errors can also reduce downtime and enable the best possible use of all resources (media, ink and power).

AI is also increasingly able to identify and predict customer requirements, including volumes, timing, frequency of orders and delivery schedules. Of course, this is just the start of what AI promises to deliver – a great example of how it is not just a standalone innovation but is enabling further degrees of technological adaptation and advancement.

The need for innovation

Szemerei is passionate about the benefits of innovation. Her years of print industry experience have taught her that improved outcomes can only come about through altered processes and inputs. Rising costs are a challenge across the industry, but innovation offers the possibility of addressing these challenges (as well as reducing the industry’s environmental impact).

The need for innovation contributes to an increased degree of healthy competition between OEMs, which in turn leads to improved customer outcomes. These innovations depend on research and development, with a particular focus on improvements in speed, productivity and maintenance requirements.

Kemtek continues to embrace innovation

Refocusing its print divisions (and the recent onboarding of Canon as a technology partner, which provided additional impetus for the restructuring) is a further example of Kemtek’s continuing commitment to introducing innovations that benefit both customers and end users.

In her new role, Szemerei will champion further innovation. Her focus will be on successes that breed further successes – such as enhanced efficiencies and improved turnaround times that will allow customers to counteract rising costs, complete jobs in less time and reduce waste.

New technologies being promoted by Kemtek will open up new approaches to print, such as individual customer marketing and more attractive end-user offerings like augmented reality and the merging of tangible and digital content.

Kemtek will continue to focus on supplying not only technical solutions, but also exceptional levels of service to customers. Sharing technical expertise and meeting the needs of each customer will position Kemtek as the first-choice provider of best-fit solutions for print service providers in South Africa and beyond.

About Kemtek

Kemtek has achieved over 35 years of successful evolution thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible outcomes to our customers. The successful evolution of the company is thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible solutions to its customers. The company has grown from being an equipment supplier into a trusted solutions partner. Working with global partners, including world-class, innovative OEMs, Kemtek has pivoted its business to focus on several key areas, namely digital print, industrial print, large-format printing, auto ID technology, creative solutions, office solutions and additive manufacturing.

Kemtek is deeply committed to achieving ambitious transformation targets through providing an inclusive environment for all team members. The company continually strives to improve its B-BBEE contributor level – and on an individual level provides ongoing upskilling and educational opportunities for all employees.

