Kemtek cuts the ribbon to unlock growth

After nearly 40 years at the forefront of introducing technology innovations to South Africa, Kemtek is adept at managing change. In 2024, it initiated one of the most important evolutions in its ongoing journey beyond technology with the opening of two new facilities in Gauteng.

Their original City Deep headquarters was judged to be no longer fit for purpose, and Kemtek’s leadership felt that they were unable to offer a world-class welcome and experience to their customers and stakeholders.

What was needed was a modern, purpose-designed facility that was aligned to the company’s core values of customer service, innovation and sustainability. It would also need to offer an inspiring environment for Kemtek team members, and empower them to live their best lives at the same time as enhancing the company’s customer value proposition.

New horizons beckon

Kemtek is a company that has never been constrained in its thinking, whether that involves technology or customer service. Its origins as a family concern are still reflected today in the importance placed on relationships – the Midrand head office provides an optimum setting in which to nurture these.

The move to Midrand also speaks to Kemtek’s track record of identifying the opportunities contained in new technology. By identifying solutions to needs, and staying curious about the business potential of innovations, Kemtek has continuously enabled South African businesses to increase their revenue, cut their costs and identify exciting opportunities for growth. This formula also serves as a neat encapsulation of the reasoning behind Kemtek’s move. That means benefits for customers in terms of experience and interactions, as well as improved accessibility and access. Similarly, the move to northern-central Gauteng offers Kemtek a launchpad for its own growth.

Sound business rationale

In addition to enhancing the customer experience, there were compelling business reasons for this move. As a much more modern premises, the new Midrand head office offers significant operational cost-savings through more efficient use of space and resources, including energy (with a shared generator to ensure continuity during power outages).

The building is a much more pleasant place in which to work, and replaces the ad hoc arrangement of offices that had become a feature of the old City Deep premises. Running a leaner operation is also very much in line with Kemtek’s commitment to delivering cost-effective technology solutions to its resellers and customers.

Managing change – effortlessly

Within any organisation, change can be both invigorating and challenging. Kemtek’s move was planned meticulously to minimise disruption both to employees, and to the resellers and customers who rely on the solutions provider for expertise and superb aftersales service.

Every aspect of the move reflects the company’s renowned attention to detail, to the extent that team members experienced it as an unplug, then plug-and-play moment. The timing of the move was even planned to coincide with dates when demand for customer service is known to be below average.

Divide and conquer

Previously, all of Kemtek’s operations in Gauteng were conducted from a single site, but this approach had its shortcomings. As part of the latest iteration of the company, two new sites have been initiated. As well as the impressive and welcoming Midrand head office, the company now has a new Service and Distribution Centre in Germiston.

Separating these two functions has brought a further increase in focus, as well as creating the opportunity for customers to see cutting-edge warehouse solutions in action in a real-world setting. Given that the company already has a nationwide network of regional branches, ensuring cohesion across multiple sites has been managed with typical aplomb.

An improved stakeholder experience

The Kemtek Midrand head office is set in an award-winning landscape, with a gym and coffee shop onsite. Just a short drive away, the Mall of Africa offers an array of restaurants and superb shopping. This all adds up to a better overall experience for site visitors.

Midrand also has excellent infrastructure links with Johannesburg and Pretoria, making it easier to reach. This has enabled the company to usher in a more flexible hybrid working system, and increase the availability of service agents beyond conventional office hours.

When customers visit Midrand (or Germiston), they will be able to immerse themselves in the solutions within the Experience Centre – it’s not just a question of witnessing them in action, but actually understanding their applicability to their own businesses. In this way, Kemtek is not simply selling devices or consumables, but showing how they can transform business trajectories by igniting growth.

If it’s been some time since you last visited Kemtek in Gauteng, then prepare to be surprised and delighted by the experience of arriving at its new Midrand head office. The ribbon has been cut, and in many ways that represents the symbolic removal of a barrier to growth. Scissors may no longer count as an innovative solution, but in their elegance and effectiveness, they are “very Kemtek”.

Learn more

To learn more about the wide range of technology solutions available from Kemtek, or to arrange a visit to either the Midrand or Germiston premises, visit kemtek.co.za/contact. To connect with Kemtek in Gauteng and across South Africa, join the conversation on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Kemtek

Kemtek has witnessed substantial growth and transformation since its inception in 1988. The successful evolution of the company is thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible solutions to its customers. The company has grown from being an equipment supplier into a trusted solutions partner. Working with global partners, including world-class, innovative OEMs, Kemtek has pivoted its business to focus on several key areas, namely: digital print, large-format printing, auto ID technology, creative solutions, office solutions and additive manufacturing.

Kemtek is deeply committed to achieving ambitious transformation targets by providing an inclusive environment for all team members. The company continually strives to improve its B-BBEE contributor level – and on an individual level, provides ongoing upskilling and educational opportunities for all Kemtek employees.