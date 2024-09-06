Germany ready to help fund South Africa’s R390-billion grid revamp

Germany is willing to help fund the R390-billion that South Africa said it needs to incorporate more solar and wind power into the national grid and ensure its energy security.

The European nation will be able to provide some funding once the scope for the grid-expansion project has been determined, according to its special envoy for a climate finance pact between South Africa and some of the world’s richest countries. The deal, which was agreed in 2021 and is now worth US$9.3-billion (R165-billion), has been criticised for its slow implementation.

“There is a need for investments in the quality and the quantity of the grid,” Rainer Baake, envoy for the Just Energy Transition Partnership, said in Pretoria on Thursday. “We’re in a position to provide substantially more money for the grid.”

Other members of the pact who’ve committed finance are France, the US, the UK, the EU, the Netherlands and Denmark

South Africa has suffered intermittent power cuts since 2008 and needs to accelerate the expansion of its grid as its pivots away from coal, which accounts for four-fifths of its power generation, to renewable energy. While the system is robust in the centre and east of the country, where the industrial base and coal belt are, the best solar and wind resources are in the west.

Attempts to expand the amount of electricity its network of transmission lines can carry have been slowed by the bureaucracy involved in a plan to split the national power utility, Eskom Holdings, into generation, transmission and distribution units. While a board has been appointed for the transmission company, there’s been no decision on how private investors will be able to participate in building and operating the lines.

Baake was speaking at a news conference while on a trip with Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary for Germany’s economic cooperation and development ministry, and Jennifer Morgan, state secretary and special envoy for international climate action. The German officials this week met South African government representatives, including finance minister Enoch Godongwana.

Loans

Aside from grants, only €1.1-billion in loans from Germany and France has been allocated from the agreement to date.

By delaying the closing of three coal-fired plants, South Africa has also raised concern that it may not meet a target agreed under the JETP to reduce annual emissions to about 350 million tons of carbon dioxide or its equivalent by 2030. The country is the world’s 15th biggest producer of climate-warming gases.

“It’s not ideal from a climate point of view,” said Flasbarth. While he said the decision was understandable given South Africa’s history of power cuts, he declined to say whether officials clarified how the country plans to meet the targets. “We are patient, we’ll wait for the suggestions they will come up with and in the meantime we continue our support.”

The German officials commended South Africa for passing landmark climate and energy legislation this year in the form of the Climate Change and Electricity Regulation Amendment bills.

Still, they urged the country to make better use of its existing transmission lines by allowing so-called curtailment. The move would let more renewable energy producers connect to the grid on condition that at times of peak supply, they don’t send all the power they produce to it. That could, potentially, involve compensation for the power producers. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

