    TCS+ | How to become a Google Cloud reseller in Africa - Gregory MacLennan and Louis van Schalkwyk
    Gregory MacLennan and Louis van Schalkwyk

    TCS+ | How to become a Google Cloud reseller in Africa

    By

    In the second part of a three-part interview series with TechCentral’s TCS+, Digicloud Africa executives unpack how African ICT companies can become reseller partners for Google Cloud in Africa.

    Digicloud is Google Cloud’s chosen enablement partner for Africa and works closely with the US technology giant to deliver its services across the continent – through a network of resellers.

    In this episode of TCS+, Digicloud Africa CEO Gregory MacLennan and head of technical operations Louis van Schalkwyk unpack what’s involved in becoming a reseller partner to Digicloud Africa and Google Cloud.

    The two men chat about:

    • Digicloud Africa’s role as the African enablement partner for Google Cloud;
    • Google Cloud’s go-to-market strategy in Africa and how it works through Digicloud Africa to support a network of resellers across the continent;
    • How the relationship between Google Cloud, Digicloud and its resellers partners operates in the context of serving end-user customers;
    • How IT companies can sign up to become Google Cloud resellers through Digicloud – the requirements and what’s involved;
    • How Digicloud supports specialisation by its reseller partners; and
    • The challenge of managing a network of resellers across a continent as vast as Africa.

    Don’t miss the interview, or the others in this insightful series with Digicloud Africa.

    Listen to this episode of TCS+

