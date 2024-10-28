Google to develop AI that ‘takes over PCs’

Google is developing artificial intelligence technology that takes over a web browser to complete tasks such as research and shopping, The Information reported at the weekend.

Google is set to demonstrate the product, code-named Project Jarvis, as soon as December, with the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, the report added, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI also wants its models to conduct research by browsing the web autonomously with the assistance of a “CUA”, or a computer-using agent, that can take actions based on its findings, Reuters reported in July.

Step further

Anthropic and Google are trying to take the agent concept a step further with software that interacts directly with a person’s computer or browser, the report said.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours. — Urvi Dugar, (c) 2024 Reuters

