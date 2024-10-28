Close Menu

    Google to develop AI that ‘takes over PCs’

    Google is reportedly developing AI technology that can complete tasks such as research and shopping.
    Google to develop AI that 'takes over PCs'Google is developing artificial intelligence technology that takes over a web browser to complete tasks such as research and shopping, The Information reported at the weekend.

    Google is set to demonstrate the product, code-named Project Jarvis, as soon as December, with the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, the report added, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

    Microsoft-backed OpenAI also wants its models to conduct research by browsing the web autonomously with the assistance of a “CUA”, or a computer-using agent, that can take actions based on its findings, Reuters reported in July.

    Step further

    Anthropic and Google are trying to take the agent concept a step further with software that interacts directly with a person’s computer or browser, the report said.

    Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.  — Urvi Dugar, (c) 2024 Reuters

