GTA 6 retail price locked in

Take-Two Interactive Software has priced its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI at US$79.99 (R1 330 at the time of publication) and will launch the game on 19 November, the company said on Wednesday.

GTA 6 is expected to be the world’s ​largest videogame launch, bringing in billions ​of dollars in sales within days of ⁠release due to the franchise’s heft ​and strong track record of its creator, Rockstar Games.

Take-Two had said earlier this month that pre-orders for the title would start on ​25 June, after multiple delays.

“The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition” will cost $99.99 and adds exclusive vehicles, weapons and apparel woven into the story of Jason and Lucia, the protagonists of the game. — Aditya Soni, (c) 2026 Reuters