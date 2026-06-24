GTA 6 retail price locked in

Take-Two Interactive Software has priced its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI at US$79.99 (R1 330 at the time of publication) and will launch the game on 19 November, the company said on Wednesday.
GTA 6 is expected to be the world’s largest videogame launch, bringing in billions of dollars in sales within days of release due to the franchise’s heft and strong track record of its creator, Rockstar Games.
Take-Two had said earlier this month that pre-orders for the title would start on 25 June, after multiple delays.
Read: Microsoft slashes Xbox Game Pass prices in big strategy shift
“The Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition” will cost $99.99 and adds exclusive vehicles, weapons and apparel woven into the story of Jason and Lucia, the protagonists of the game. — Aditya Soni, (c) 2026 Reuters
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