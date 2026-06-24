Investec deploying AI tools to every employee

Investec has switched on Microsoft Copilot for all 8 000 of its employees, describing the move as the first full-workforce deployment of the AI assistant to be publicly announced by a South African organisation.

The roll-out covers the dual-listed bank and wealth manager’s operations in South Africa, the UK and other international markets.

More substantive than the licence count are two operational figures the group disclosed alongside the announcement: Investec said more than 800 AI agents are now in active use across the business, automating repetitive tasks and supporting knowledge work, and that these are collectively freeing up more than 350 000 hours of staff time a year.

It will take routine analysis, drafting, reconciliation and administrative work off employees’ hands

The company did not set out how that time saving is measured – whether it reflects observed reductions in how long tasks take or a modelled estimate – and nor did it detail what the 800 agents do in a regulated banking environment. Investec also did not say whether the freed-up capacity has had any effect on headcount or costs, describing it instead as being reinvested into client service, advisory work, innovation and growth.

Lyndon Subroyen, global head of digital and technology at Investec, said the group’s AI strategy rests on the idea that “higher tech leads to higher touch”, positioning the technology as an amplifier of staff judgment rather than a substitute for it.

He said taking routine analysis, drafting, reconciliation and administrative work off employees’ hands will let them spend more time with clients and on complex problem-solving, adding that Investec will “remain human-led”.

‘Human first’

Investec CIO Graeme Lockley told TechCentral in May that the specialist private bank has no intention of displacing staff with AI tools. “We say human first. We are a human-first organisation,” he said.

The bank said on Wednesday that it is pairing the Microsoft AI tool roll-out with training programmes intended to build staff skills and confidence in using AI, and that it was moving towards agentic systems capable of executing tasks end to end under human oversight. Those systems are increasingly embedded across the client lifecycle, from origination and onboarding through to servicing and operations, supported by what Investec called a comprehensive AI governance framework.

Investec was established in 1974 and employs about 8 000 people, with primary listings on the Johannesburg and London stock exchanges. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media