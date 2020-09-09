Herman Singh, Alphonzo Samuels to join Telkom board - TechCentral

Santie Botha and Khanyisile Kweyama are stepping down from the board of telecommunications group Telkom, while Alphonzo Samuels, the former CEO of subsidiary Openserve, will join the board along with former MTN Group and Standard Bank Group executive Herman Singh.

Botha will step down on 25 September, while Kweyama will leave the board at the end of the year.

Samuels, who retired from Telkom in March, will join the board on 1 January 2021, while Singh will take up his position on 25 September.

Samuels will serve as a non-executive director while Singh will serve as an independent non-executive director.