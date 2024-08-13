Why the Honor 200 Pro is an entertainment treasure trove

The smartphone is a modern marvel. The evolution of smartphones has come a long way – a device that was once primarily used to make and receive calls and texts has now advanced to become a mini entertainment system.

Smartphones have revolutionised our daily lives, putting a wealth of information at our fingertips with just a quick search on Google. The rise of social media and influencers has spurred an explosion in content creation and consumption, while advancements in smartphone performance have freed gamers from their rooms, allowing them to enjoy their favourite multiplayer games on the go.

When choosing a new smartphone, one of the top priorities for most users is whether the device meets their entertainment needs. Does it offer fast performance for lag-free gaming? Does it have a high-resolution display for on-the-go video consumption? Does it support 5G for seamless streaming?

Honor, a leading global provider of smart devices, has worked hard to ensure their latest Number Series offering, the Honor 200 Pro, not only addresses but excels in meeting these needs, making it the essential device for everyday streaming.

When looking for the ultimate entertainment device, here are five elements to consider:

1. Display quality

A high resolution and a display that supports vibrant, deep, rich colours without hurting the eye will ensure an exceptional viewing experience.

The Honor 200 Pro features a peak HDR brightness of 4 000 nits, which vividly renders the colours of the content. This allows the user to enjoy excellent visibility in all lighting conditions – whether catching up on the latest Netflix series at the beach or watching a classic rom-com under the stars during a camping weekend.

In addition, the device’s panel supports a resolution of 1.5K, bringing to life crystal-clear visuals with remarkable detail. It also provides a smooth and responsive interface with a 120Hz refresh rate, boasting a more fluid interface to the device.

2. Screen size

A larger screen means a more immersive streaming/gaming experience – but it can also mean sacrificing comfortability and portability.

Boasting a 6.78-inch quad-curved floating display, the Honor 200 Pro offers the perfect balance of being big enough to provide the ultimate viewing experience and just the size to fit comfortably in a pocket or hand.

3. A high-speed processor

A powerful and reliable processor will make sure every streaming or gaming session is smooth and uninterrupted.

The Honor 200 Pro features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, a robust processor that achieves a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz. This means seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness. The device also features the Honor C1 + RF enhancement chipset, a proprietary technology that enables industry-leading telecommunications capabilities and a seamless internet connection.

4. Long-lasting battery

A big battery that offers efficient power management is probably one of the most essential features any smartphone can have – whether for entertainment or otherwise. Knowing a device can last an entire day on a single charge is an important factor for most people – especially when they know they may not have access to an outlet for hours at a time.

Recognising battery life holds immense importance for users who rely on their devices for prolonged usage, Honor developed a 5 200mAh silicon-carbon battery by drawing inspiration from the electric vehicle industry.

The battery ensures reliable performance and exceptional battery life, even in challenging low-temperature conditions. Users can enjoy up to 61 hours of continuous music streaming on a single charge.

The device comes with the 100W wired Honor SuperCharge, which powers up the Honor 200 Pro to the maximum in just 41 minutes. If users prefer the wireless route, the 66W wireless Honor SuperCharge keeps battery concerns to a minimum – meaning uninterrupted online gaming or video streaming.

5. Storage capacity

Streaming, while it has many benefits, also comes with one downside – data consumption. For those who still want to enjoy the on-the-go content when out and about, they may prefer to download their favourite videos, movies, series or music.

The Honor 200 Pro comes with an impressive storage capacity to meet every need of the user. With 12GB of memory and a large 512GB standard storage drive, the device can keep up to 96 000 high-res pictures or 80 000 songs – meaning users can confidently store as many episodes of their favourite series for all-day viewing.

Pricing and availability

With devices that offer such advanced features, many might think the price to secure the Honor 200 Pro would break the bank.

However, Honor is committed to technological inclusivity. The Honor 200 Pro, which is available at the nearest retailer or network provider, is on sale for the recommended retail price of R19 999.

To sweeten the deal, purchasing the device will include free gifts to the value of R6 999, including an Honor SuperCharge plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a three-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, which excludes labour fees.

For more information, please visit Honor at www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200.

