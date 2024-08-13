SA security experts name identity as first line of defence against online threats

In the IT world of 2024, traditional approaches to cybersecurity are no longer enough. CYBER1 Solutions security architect Christiaan Swanepoel and iiDENTIFii co-founder and chief technology officer Marco Wagener believe that South African businesses need to protect their resources, data and customers from criminals by focusing on the most critical line of defence – digital identity.

The two companies recently partnered to deliver comprehensive security solutions to a wide range of threats, use cases and businesses in the country. CYBER1 Solutions brings a firm reputation as an integrated service reseller, while iiDENTIFii brings its African-born, enterprise-grade biometric identity solution. Together they provide cybercrime prevention solutions that work for African markets and add clear business value in terms of risk and fraud reduction.

Identity theft is inescapable, and on the rise

When asked on the recent TechCentral TCS+ podcast on the current trends in cybercrime, Swanepoel said: “Online threat vectors have become a norm for businesses and individuals. Every single customer is constantly being bombarded by local, international and internal threat actors and fraud attempts across the enterprise. Every threat is targeted towards data and information and/or the use of identifying information for fraud.”

As an expert in providing a range of defences against cyberattacks, Swanepoel believes that the conversation around digital identity is key to addressing today’s risks and threats. “You can keep your security systems up to date, but criminals are intent on gaining information on consumers or businesses to extract data or financial resources. Ultimately, this challenge all comes down to securing identity.”

AI has made identity fraud even easier, allowing attackers to generate fake videos and overlay movements and voice

The recently released global Prism Financial Services Report echoes this view. “Digital transformation is presenting a series of multifaceted challenges to the global financial services market,” the report said. “With new AI-powered fraud threats and regulatory challenges, the sector is constantly innovating and evolving as physical and digital spaces converge. At the core of each of these challenges is a stated need for solutions that improve security, compliance and privacy, without adding friction to the user experience.”

Wagener adds: “Generative AI has made identity fraud even easier. It allows attackers to generate fake videos, as well as overlay movements and voice. These tools are so prevalent that it is much easier to use technology to inject fraudulent information into a multitude of settings. At iiDENTIFii, we have benefitted from being ahead of the curve and have been refining our technology for years.”

Biometric identity – the solution to growing threats

A core tenet of iiDENTIFii’s solution is the application of 4D Liveness, the real-time confirmation and verification tool that ensures there is a real human conducting a transaction on the other side of the screen. Wagener says: “Our approach is unique in that it brings in the element of time. An imposter cannot record or simulate our authentication process because it is unique to every attempt. So, four dimensionality not only proves that you are a living being, but a living being at that exact point in time.”

This pioneering approach saw iiDENTIFii being recognised as a “luminary” in biometric identity for financial services by the Prism report, for its innovative contributions to the financial services industry, particularly in the realm of secure digital identity verification.

Businesses need to prioritise security and user experience

On the topic of cybersecurity design, Swanepoel says security “can sometimes be brought in as an afterthought. If you don’t have the ability to offer user verification to a deep level, you are losing touch with your customer base and opening yourself to risk.” This is where biometric identity verification has a powerful role to play in the overall security ecosystem.

A key part of this design is a seamless user experience. Swanepoel says: “As security professionals, our priority is to implement checks and balances that ensure the security of transactions and activities. However, businesses need to operate with agility. iiDENTIFii stands out both locally and internationally by ensuring that the customer engagement process remains seamless and unaffected during authentication. They uniquely address and connect these challenges, delivering exceptional security without compromising user experience.”

Wagener adds: “We meet the customer where they are, inside their banking or telco experience. Our footprint is very small in terms of size. This is because we are aware that people in South Africa often uninstall mobile apps for fear of being held ransom, and that they are dealing with limited cashflow and data. Our liveness process is accessible to all, regardless of their degree of literacy. This knowledge is derived from the empathy of being a South African-born company.”

While the world unites in the struggle against cybercrime, Africa employs unique strategies in its defence. This is because many of the technological solutions are developed in developed world contexts and use cases, and these don’t necessarily translate well into an African context.

From integrated cybersecurity solutions to biometric identity verification, iiDENTIFii and CYBER1 Solutions are working together to respond to the latest cyberthreats in a way that is secure, simple and relevant to our continent.