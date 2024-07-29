Honor 200 Series: elevating the content creator experience

Content creators and social media influencers have revolutionised the way they work without the traditional 9-to-5. But behind every successful post, vlog or story lies their most crucial tool: a smartphone. And when it comes to choosing the perfect device, the Honor 200 Series stands out as the top choice.

The world of work has changed drastically in the past five years. In 2019, daily trips to the office were the status quo. But in 2020, the world underwent its first major shift – the work-from-home culture. A year later, however, another shift occurred: the rise of content creation.

With no other outlet to stay entertained, everyone turned to social media and content creation. Today the norm for absorbing content is through social media platforms. Content creators, storytellers and influencers use their creativity and charisma to fascinate, entertain and inspire millions of audiences around the world without ever having to set foot in a traditional office.

Smartphones have democratised content creation, allowing people the opportunity to share their stories, without the need for expensive equipment.

The ultimate device needs to have five important features to streamline the process of creating and editing quality content: good camera resolution, a long-lasting battery, a large storage capacity, good performance capabilities, and it must be dust and water resistant.

So, what is the perfect smartphone for content creators? The Honor 200 Series, featuring the Honor200 5G and the Honor 200 Pro 5G.

And here’s why:

Camera quality unmatched

Honor recognises that a content creator’s most important tool is their camera setup. With this in mind, Honor developed the Honor 200 Series with a next-generation camera to help creators thrive.

The brand partnered with Parisian photography house Studio Harcourt to co-engineer the Honor AI Portrait Engine, which utilises the studio’s profound understanding of manipulating light and shadow to create stunning portrait imagery.

Both the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G feature an impressive camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel portrait main camera with dual stabilisation (OIS and EIS), allowing users to capture clear and detailed images even in challenging lighting and motion-sensitive situations. Equipped with a 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic H9000 sensor, the device provides powerful light sensing capabilities and HDR support.

The series also boasts a 50MP telephoto camera with a customised Sony IMX 856 sensor for capturing stunning zoomed portraits with exceptional sharpness and clarity, and a 50MP portrait selfie camera that offers automatic FOV switching for capturing exceptional selfies regardless of lighting conditions.

Battery life for the win

Both devices house a large, 5 200mAh silicon-carbon Battery to maximise user productivity, with up to 60 hours of uninterrupted usage on a single charge. With powerful supercharge capabilities, the Honor 200 Series comes with a 100W wired Honor SuperCharger and 66W wireless Honor SuperCharger – which allows users to have a fully charged device in just 41 minutes.

Storage for every moment

The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G offer impressive storage capacity to meet the needs of any content creator. With 12GB of memory and 512GB of standard storage, these devices can keep up to 95 600 pictures locally, allowing creators to store and access their content without limitations.

Performance at its best

The Honor 200 Pro 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which achieves a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz, guaranteeing seamless graphics rendering and real-time responsiveness.

The Honor 200 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 flagship chip for upgraded and enhanced performance.

Featuring MagicOS 8.0, both devices offer intelligent user experience that has been enriched with a host of AI-powered smart functionalities – such as Magic Portal, Magic Capsule and Magic Ring.

Worry not about water and dust

Both devices come with an IP65 International Standard Rating thanks to a dust-tight and watertight electrical enclosure, making the Honor 200 Series resistant to dust and light pressure water spray.

The excitement for the Honor 200 Series is building, and Honor’s social media influencers such as Yolanda Mukondi ,CiCiWorldwide and Zille Wizzy are showing their love for the next generation in smartphone photography on social media.

Pricing and availability

The Honor 200 Pro 5G and Honor 200 5G will be available from Thursday, 1 August 2024, at the recommended retail price of R19 999 and R15 999, respectively, from your nearest retailer or preferred network provider.

The purchase of the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will include free gifts to the value of R6 999, including an Honor SuperCharger plus the cable, a screen protector, free postal repair with pickup and delivery service, a three-year battery health protection warranty, and a 180-day screen accident warranty, which excludes labour fees.

