Honor X9c: a powerful legacy that takes durability to new heights

Throughout its evolution, the Honor X Series consistently proved its strength with its durable design, precise engineering, and a strong focus on providing the best hardware and software together. Honor is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology, with each product continuing a long legacy of innovation set by its predecessor. Backed by years of research, 600+ quality standards, 400+ product tests, 20 compliance tests and 190+ reliability tests, the Honor X Series stands out as a prime example of Honor’s desire to deliver the very best to its consumers by bringing future-ready devices to the market at attractive price points.

In 2023, South Africa welcomed the Honor X Series through the Honor X9a. This was followed by the all-rounder Honor X9b in 2024 and now, in 2025, anticipation is building as the market anticipates the latest in the series, the Honor X9c.

Learn more at www.honor.com/za

A truly rugged addition to the Honor X Series, the Honor X9c not only carries forward the durability features previously introduced into the series but also brings incredible new AI-powered features that make life easier by addressing users’ pain points.

The Honor X Series has long been a pillar of innovation, starting with the Honor X9a with the strongest smartphone display, followed by the ultra-tough Honor X9b and its outstanding 360-degree drop resistance, and now the Honor X9c with its drop, water, and heat resistance.

Resilient display to withstand everyday challenges

The Honor X9a introduced the world to the most durable display ever seen on a smartphone, thanks to Honor’s continued research and innovation to produce a smartphone capable of withstanding not only daily wear and tear, but also accidental bumps and drops.

Building on that success and industry-first approach, the Honor X9c is equipped with the latest generation of the Honor drop-resistant design. While the Honor X9a could withstand drops onto hard surfaces from a height of 1m, the Honor X9c offers impressive resistance to drops from up to 2m in height. The scratch-resistant glass, along with the resistance shield on the back of the device, ensures that the device is intact and operational even after accidental falls onto surfaces. This smartphone can withstand hard surfaces like marble, cobblestone, asphalt, tactile paving stone and bluestone, ensuring it remains fully functional no matter the challenge.

To provide even more protection from accidental drops, the unique bézier curve design on the Honor X9c safeguards from impact in any direction. Compared to its predecessor, the Honor X9c showcases an impressive 166% enhancement in comprehensive reliability, ensuring that it can withstand the rigours and challenges of daily life while always remaining intact and fully functional.

Expertly engineered for unmatched durability

To give better protection and reduce damage from accidental drops, Honor improved the material design in the Honor X9b by adding tiny holes to its materials. These tiny holes work like an airbag to help prevent cracked screens and damage. This is a great example of Honor’s engineering and innovation, giving amazing protection to all six sides and four corners of the phone, making it a top choice for durability.

Expanding on this all-over protection, the Honor X9c comes with an industry-first cushioning airbag protective case, which incorporates the second generation of cushioning structure first introduced with the Honor X9b. By incorporating micro-level gaps in the case, it can deform upon impact and absorb much of the shock without damaging the phone. The Honor X9c also features the first-ever fully wrapped curved-screen protection layer, which ensures that no matter how many times the phone is dropped, the screen is kept free from scratches and impacts. This commitment to durability and user safety has earned the Honor X9c a five-star comprehensive reliability certification from Switzerland’s SGS, further confirming Honor’s continued dedication to quality and durability in every device segment.

Unmatched protection from water and the elements

Aside from drop resistance features and display durability, one of the most common problems facing smartphone users is protection from water and other liquids. There are countless scenarios where a user’s smartphone is accidentally dropped in water or splashed upon, leaving it faulty or inoperable. These kinds of issues are often hard to repair, leaving users disconnected from their smartphones for unknown lengths of time.

To best protect against water exposure, the Honor X9c is equipped with an innovative three-layer water-resistant structure that ensures safety from accidental water exposure. The first layer tackles exposed components that are often the first to be affected by water exposure. The second layer provides water-resistant sealing for sensitive internal components to keep the phone operational under any conditions, while the third layer protects the core components of the device.

Honor X9c is built to withstand a variety of environments, demonstrating impressive durability and performance

These layers work together to provide outstanding protection against water and dust, further supported by an IP65M rating. Even after extensive testing in 25cm of water for up to five mins, the Honor X9c stayed fully functional, giving users peace of mind if their device accidentally gets wet. Remarkably, the Honor X9c can also be used with wet or greasy hands without losing its water resistance capabilities.

In addition, Honor X9c is built to withstand a variety of environments, demonstrating impressive durability and performance. When transitioning from cold outdoor winter conditions to a heated indoor space, the device maintains its charging speed and overall battery performance. Additionally, it performs reliably during audio calls and while streaming videos in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 55°C. These features highlight the robust design of the Honor X9c, making it a rugged choice for users in extreme weather conditions.

Revolutionary new user experience with Honor’s AI features

The Honor X9c is packed with advanced AI features, the result of years of research and testing. Its AI Motion Sensing feature ensures perfect photos by detecting scenes and adjusting settings automatically. The AI Eraser function helps users easily remove unwanted background distractions for flawless memories.

Running on MagicOS 8.0 (Android 14), the Honor X9c streamlines daily tasks with features like Magic Capsule for focused notifications, Magic Portal for intuitive app suggestions, and Parallel Space to separate work and personal data on one device.

With exceptional durability, the Honor X9c continues the Honor X Series legacy, combining robustness, innovation and user-friendly design.

For more information, please visit Honor at www.honor.com/za.

Read more articles by Honor on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: