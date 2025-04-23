4Sight shares climb on XFour acquisition

JSE-listed technology solutions provider 4Sight is buying Sage HR and payroll partners X4 Solutions and XFour Technology, for more than R42-million.

The acquisition, executed through 4Sight subsidiary 4Sight Systems, is meant to expand 4Sight’s digital enterprise ecosystem and strengthen its presence in the workforce technology sector across Africa.

Established in 2017, X4 Solutions and XFour Technology offer mobile-first employee self-service platform RocketSlip, which integrates with platforms like WhatsApp, catering to the needs of deskless and distributed workforces. Their XOne product, meanwhile, is designed for onboarding, offboarding and timesheet management.

Key personnel will be required to remain employed by 4Sight Holdings until March 2028

The acquisition, effective from 1 March 2025, is set for implementation on 30 April 2025.

The purchase price involves an initial tranche of R21.2-million, comprising a cash component of R10.6-million and a share component of the same value in newly issued 4Sight shares.

A second conditional deferred tranche, also amounting to R21.2-million, will be paid based on the companies’ financial performance between March 2025 and February 2026.

Key personnel from the acquired companies – Clark Fourie, Jaco Smit and Shaun O’Reilly – will be required to remain employed by 4Sight Holdings until March 2028, with their 4Sight shares pledged as security during this period.

Shares jump

The combined profit attributable to the companies for the 12 months ended February 2025 was R5-million, with a combined net asset value of R18.1-million.

4Sight shares were trading 6.1% higher in Johannesburg following the announcement of the acquisition of the businesses. Up to yesterday’s close, the shares had lost 9.6% over the past year. However, over three years, they have appreciated by 230%. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

