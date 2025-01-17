4Sight to move to JSE main board

4Sight Technology Holdings is moving its Johannesburg listing from the JSE’s Alternative Exchange to the bourse’s main board.

The company’s listing will be moved from the AltX to the “general segment” of the JSE main board with effect from 29 January 2025, it told investors on Friday in a statement issued via the stock exchange news service.

It said that classification in the general segment will allow it to apply for an automatic annual rolling general authority to issue shares for cash without shareholder approval, representing up to 10% of its issued share capital.

All authorities approved by shareholders at the company’s 2024 AGM will remain in force until the next AGM

In addition, shareholder approval is not required for a general repurchase authority; shareholder approval is not required for a specific repurchase authority, subject to it not involving related parties and not exceeding 20% of its issued share capital in any one financial year; and fairness opinions are not required for related-party corporate actions and transactions, with more focus being placed on governance arrangements and transparency and the exclusion from voting for related parties and associates.

There are a number of other potential benefits that accrue from the move, it said in the statement.

“All current authorities as approved by shareholders at the company’s 2024 AGM will remain in force until the next AGM,” it said. 4Sight is led by CEO Tertius Zitzke.

The share price of 4Sight, which provides technology solutions and services with a focus on artificial intelligence tools, has treaded water for the past year. However, over three years it is up by more than 200%. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: