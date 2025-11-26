How banks are turning first-party data into real media value

Retailers, telcommunications operators and banks in South Africa have been sitting on some of the most valuable media inventory in the country: their own customer channels.

Logged-in apps, secure web portals, statements and e-mail all attract consented, known customers at high frequency. The question is no longer whether those touchpoints have media value. It is whether brands can activate that value safely, at scale and with respect for the customer.

That is where customer intelligence advertising comes in. Instead of relying on third-party cookies or unclear buying paths, it uses first-party data and owned channels – governed by clear policies – to serve relevant campaigns. For banks in particular, this is becoming a serious business conversation rather than a side experiment.

One of South Africa’s big four banks recently decided to build a full media network on top of its digital estate. The bank wanted to offer advertisers premium, privacy-respecting placements to reach carefully defined audiences, while keeping firm control over who appears in front of which customer.

Under the bonnet, that network now runs on SAS customer intelligence advertising capabilities, with SAS 360 Match as the decisioning and serving engine that connects first-party insight to real campaigns, in real time.

What is customer intelligence advertising?

SAS 360 Match is the real-time engine that decides which creative to serve to which user, in which slot, across web, app and other digital properties.

Through this, banks can define strict eligibility rules, exclude sensitive categories and separate house offers from third-party advertising. Every impression is tied to a logged-in session or a deterministic identifier, improving measurement and reducing wasted spend.

Inside a bank’s new media network

In the local bank example, the institution started with a familiar problem. Marketing teams wanted to fund better digital experiences, while business units sought new fee-light revenue streams. At the same time, compliance teams were wary of handing customer data to external platforms.

By choosing a first-party ad server model, the bank kept data and policy enforcement inside its own environment. SAS 360 Match acts as the brain behind each placement, calling on audience definitions and decision rules from the wider customer intelligence platform, then serving the right advert into mobile, online, and other digital touchpoints in milliseconds.

The bank can separate its own product campaigns from paid partners, cap frequency per user and track performance from impression all the way to application or purchase.

Instead of buying broad segments on the open web, advertisers can work with the bank on clear use cases, for example, campaigns for travel, education or home improvement, that align with customer needs and the bank’s brand.

Personalisation with guardrails

Customer intelligence advertising only works if personalisation respects boundaries. SAS has built its advertising capabilities on top of long-standing strengths in customer analytics and decisioning. The ad personalisation layer uses first-party data, machine learning models and business rules to tailor which advert appears where. At the same time, governance features control which data fields may be used, which categories are excluded and how consent is honoured.

Because SAS 360 Match is part of the broader SAS customer intelligence 360 environment, banks and other enterprises can use the same decisioning logic across both service journeys and advertising. If a customer has already accepted an offer, the system can suppress that ad and display a more useful one. If a customer is in a collections journey, the bank can block specific commercial messages entirely.

Measuring outcomes, not impressions

The interesting part is how this plays out in measurement and governance. In the bank project, the leadership team did not want “media metrics” in isolation. They wanted to understand how customer intelligence advertising would affect product uptake, digital engagement and partner value over time.

SAS’s approach is to define clear success measures upfront: incremental revenue from partner campaigns, uplift in owned product conversions, cost per outcome and impact on existing customer journeys. Because all activity is anchored in first-party data, banks can track these measures at a granular level while still aggregating results into the views that matter for executives and partners.

Trust also extends to operations. Who approves a new advertiser? How are conflicts managed between bank offers and partner campaigns? What happens when a customer complains? SAS tooling helps the banks encode these decisions into policy rules, with audit trails to show what ran, where and why.

Beyond banks

The use cases for this approach apply more broadly. Any organisation with rich first-party data and high-traffic digital properties can use customer intelligence advertising to build a media business that feels coherent. Retailers, telcos, airlines and even public sector bodies are exploring similar models.

The common thread is a move away from obscure third-party targeting toward governed, first-party activation where the brand owns both the relationship and the rules. Customer intelligence advertising gives them the technical foundation to do this at scale.

As privacy regulations tighten and cookie-based targeting continues to erode, this model is likely to become a mainstream part of digital strategy.