TRUENAV launches WhatsApp business calling for contact centres

TRUENAV, one of the leading VoIP service providers in South Africa, has announced the rollout of WhatsApp business calling, a powerful solution that allows contact centres to make and receive verified customer calls directly within WhatsApp, routed between our contact centre tool (hosted in Microsoft Azure) and Meta.

WhatsApp business calling allows agents to engage with customers through secure, high-quality voice calls without leaving the app, meaning quicker resolutions, lower costs and higher customer satisfaction. This launch reinforces TRUENAV as one of the most innovative VoIP service providers supporting modern contact centre communication.

Key benefits for contact centres

Until now, WhatsApp was largely a personal communication tool, leaving contact centres without the ability to route, log or report calls. TRUENAV, as one of the leading VoIP service providers in the country, has changed that with WhatsApp business calling.

Verified business calls: Call customers from a verified number that they can trust.

Integrated call logging and analytics: All interactions are captured and analysed.

Unified agent experience: Agents handle WhatsApp messages and calls alongside voice, e-mail, web chat, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in a single, streamlined omnichannel interface.

Scalable, cloud-based infrastructure: Ideal for start-ups, enterprises and remote teams.

Cost-efficiency and lower call abandonment: Improve engagement and reduce operational costs.

Increased first contact resolution: As agents can see the chat history, first-contact resolution may increase significantly.

How VoIP service providers enable WhatsApp calling

As soon as a business account is verified on WhatsApp, TRUENAV connects it to the contact centre tool. Agents can then make or receive WhatsApp calls directly within the tool via Meta, with no need for separate lines or additional apps.

Calls via the contact centre tool’s voice channel are routed securely through TRUENAV’s VoIP infrastructure. This ensures exceptional audio quality, encrypted data transfer and complete call traceability.

With WhatsApp business calling, managers gain visibility into every conversation via TRUENAV’s dashboard, capturing performance metrics such as duration, wait times and conversion outcomes. With customer relationship management syncing built in, teams can see a full history of every interaction, from first message to final resolution.

One thread, one experience

WhatsApp business calling keeps every interaction in a single, continuous thread. Businesses can create immediate resolution paths within WhatsApp, so agents can move effortlessly from messaging to voice when required.

TRUENAV’s contact centre tool offers full omnichannel capabilities, allowing agents to manage WhatsApp messages and calls, voice, e-mail, web chat, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in a single, unified interface. Native integrations include Calibi, Microsoft Dynamics, Facebook, Instagram, Office 365, Salesforce and more.

“We believe the future of communication is meeting people where they already are,” said Riaan Venter, co-founder of TRUENAV. “WhatsApp business calling gives contact centres the ability to connect with customers naturally and securely on a platform they already trust.”

Darryl Moses, TRUENAV’s head of operations, added: “With WhatsApp business calling, we’re giving contact centres a smarter and more integrated way to engage customers.”

The power of VoIP service providers for contact centres

VoIP service providers’ technology routes calls securely over the internet, which reduces both costs and complexity while improving the overall quality. TRUENAV’s VoIP foundation supports enterprise-grade features such as intelligent routing, redundancy and integration with existing telephony systems.

Additionally, all WhatsApp calls are encrypted end-to-end to protect both customer and business data, and TRUENAV’s VoIP infrastructure supports secure voice channel calls.

Why this launch matters for South Africa

In South Africa, over 28 million people use WhatsApp. This is a near-universal adoption rate among internet users in the country (around 95%), making it the most popular messaging platform by a distance. TRUENAV’s launch of WhatsApp business calling brings verified, secure voice calls directly into the most popular messaging platform in the country.

Partner with TRUENAV: leading the way for VoIP service providers in South Africa

About TRUENAV

TRUENAV is one of South Africa’s leading VoIP service providers, delivering enterprise-grade VoIP, cloud PBX, unified communications and digital customer engagement solutions. The company gives businesses the tools to modernise communication, improve the customer experience and scale securely. Truenav is known for reliability, innovation and local expertise.

As one of the leading VoIP service providers in the country, the company’s portfolio includes scalable VoIP packages, call centre infrastructure, cloud PBX solutions, SIP trunking and API-driven communication solutions that integrate easily with existing business ecosystems. Follow TRUENAV on LinkedIn and Facebook.