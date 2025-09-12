Huawei redefines device care with free global Service Upgrade Program

Huawei has announced the launch of its Service Upgrade Program, making it the first consumer electronics company to provide a comprehensive package of free services for its users. The programme includes expert solutions, cleaning and refresh, device diagnosis, system renewal and round-trip shipping – all at no extra cost.

Unlike the traditional model built on “basic service fees plus value-added premiums”, Huawei’s initiative shifts the focus squarely onto consumers by significantly reducing the maintenance costs they face. The Service Upgrade Program marks a new, consumer-centric paradigm in device care, redefining what customers can expect from after-sales support.

Consumer-centric, free-of-charge services

Huawei has unveiled new free of charge services that address every issue its consumers might encounter, from expert solutions, cleaning and refresh, diagnosis, to system renewal and round-trip shipping. These services ensure an enhanced user experience:

Free expert solutions give you access to professional guidance whenever you need support, helping resolve issues quickly and effectively.

Free diagnosis proactively identifies any performance issues, like lagging or battery degradation, ensuring your device runs smoothly and efficiently.

Free cleaning and refresh service removes hidden dust and debris that can compromise your device’s functionality, extending its lifespan.

Free system renewal ensures your device remains secure and up to date, with the latest upgrades and reinstallation support.

Free round-trip shipping makes sending your device for service effortless, with complimentary collection and return.

The services can be booked from the comfort of home via the My Huawei app, Huawei support website, or the Huawei support service hotline.

By providing its consumers with premium free-of-charge services and a new level of care, Huawei is once again demonstrating its commitment to putting its consumers first and serving their every need.

Winning trust with long-term service programmes

Huawei had previously introduced its Service Giving Season promotions, offering seasonal renewal plans, free cleaning, free screen protectors and other maintenance services. With the new Service Upgrade Program, these limited-time offers have been elevated into a long-term commitment. The programme ensures that everyday maintenance and repair services are seamlessly built into the overall user experience.

By expanding the range of options available, Huawei is providing consumers worldwide with greater convenience and true peace of mind.

The new Service Upgrade Program demonstrates how highly Huawei values its global user base and recognises that service is a core part of the consumer electronics experience.

With this long-term approach, Huawei aims to give consumers the level of care they deserve and the peace of mind to navigate a fast-changing world with greater ease.

Why not experience the new Service Upgrade Program with your purchase of the Huawei Pura 80? The Huawei Pura 80 is available from the Huawei online store or Huawei Experience Stores for R19 999, or from R749 per month on a 36-month plan. Early bird buyers will also receive promotional gifts valued at R3 935, including a Huawei nova Y72s, a phone cover, fast charger and cable, one year of Huawei Care+ and a free screen protector service for up to two replacements within a year.

With the Service Upgrade Program, your flagship purchase of a Huawei Pura 80 will extend far beyond the device itself. Consumers enjoy free expert support, cleaning and refresh services, diagnostics, system renewal and round-trip shipping, ensuring a worry-free ownership experience from the moment you take ownership.

