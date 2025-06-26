Tech trouble? Huawei Care+ turns panic into peace of mind

We’ve all felt that moment of dread. The sharp thud as your phone hits the pavement, the tiny splash that lands too close to your laptop or the slow but certain decline of a once-dependable battery. These everyday mishaps are frustrating, sometimes expensive, and almost always ill-timed. But what if you could swap that sense of panic for peace of mind?

That’s exactly what Huawei Care+ offers. It’s a simple yet powerful support plan that picks up where standard warranties leave off, stepping in not just when your tech falters, but when life throws you a curveball.

Winter special – save up to 50% on Huawei Care+

This winter, Huawei is offering up to 50% off Care+ plans at selected Huawei Experience Stores until 30 June 2025. Don’t miss out on this seasonal special – accidents may be unpredictable but peace of mind doesn’t have to be. High repair costs driving you crazy? Now’s your chance to save big and stay protected.

More than a warranty

Where most warranties focus solely on manufacturing defects, Huawei Care+ takes a more realistic view. It understands that your device isn’t living in a bubble; it’s living in your bag, on your desk, at the gym and sometimes in your kitchen. Things get dropped, spilt, squashed and lost. Care+ was created to support those very moments.

Cover that matches your lifestyle

The service is available for a wide range of Huawei devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, wearables and FreeBuds. It offers a combination of accidental damage cover, battery replacement and expert service that keeps your tech running like new. For smartphone users, this means protection from physical damage due to knocks, falls or spills, with authorised repairs carried out exclusively at Huawei service centres using original parts. And there’s reassurance after the repair, too, with every replacement part covered by a three-month warranty.

Battery care that goes the distance

One of the standout benefits comes in year two of device ownership. If your battery begins to show signs of fatigue, specifically if its health dips below 85%, Huawei will replace it for free. It’s a forward-thinking touch that rewards customers for sticking with their device instead of nudging them towards a premature upgrade.

Support for what matters most

Audio users haven’t been forgotten either. FreeBuds owners can breathe easier knowing that a damaged earbud or charging case can be replaced. And in the case of loss, a single earbud can be replaced at half the normal price, which is a practical, cost-saving detail for those of us who live on the move.

Genuine parts, authorised care, no compromise

Perhaps most importantly, the entire Care+ process is handled through official Huawei channels. There’s no hunting down third-party shops or risking your warranty with off-brand repairs. It’s a complete, authorised service experience that puts quality and transparency first.

In a world where we rely more than ever on our devices, Huawei Care+ is a smart, user-focused solution to the inevitable bumps along the road. It’s the difference between a cracked screen and a cancelled day, a lost earbud and a lost cause. It’s the kind of backup plan every smart device deserves.

This limited-time 50% off deal is only available at Huawei Experience Stores, so don’t wait – protect your tech while the offer lasts.

Protect what matters. Choose Huawei Care+.

