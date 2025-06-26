TCS+ | First Distribution on cloud cost management in Microsoft Azure

Organisations are flocking to the cloud for its agility, scalability and innovation potential. But while the cloud promises big things, it also presents a set of financial challenges.

Many businesses find their cloud bills spiralling out of control, eroding the very benefits they sought in the first place.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, Preegan Chetty, Microsoft Azure product manager at First Distribution, discusses the tools Azure provides for effective cost management and how businesses can take advantage of them to get the most out their cloud deployments without breaking the bank.

Chetty delves into:

Some of the common pitfalls or hidden costs that organisations encounter when moving their workloads into the cloud and how to mitigate against these;

The different pricing models available in Azure and how organisations can leverage them;

What FinOps is and how businesses can benefit from it;

How organisational KPIs can be leveraged to manage cloud spending effectively;

How tagging can aid in cost centre management;

How to manage costs in more complex hybrid cloud environments; and

The AI tools Azure offers to aid businesses in managing their costs.

