TCS+ | Shifting Microsoft Azure SQL into overdrive

Microsoft Azure SQL is a fully managed and scalable cloud database service – and its myriad benefits mean your company should be considering it if it isn’t already using it.

To unpack this in more detail, Preegan Chetty, Microsoft Azure product manager at First Distribution, and Silicon Overdrive Microsoft business executive Jody Roberts join TechCentral’s business technology show TCS+.

In the episode, they unpack:

The relationship between First Distribution and Silicon Overdrive;

Silicon Overdrive’s market focus;

What Azure SQL is and how it’s helping companies with their digital transformation initiatives;

Why many South African businesses run SQL Server databases, usually on-premises, and what the advantages are of moving these databases into the Microsoft Azure cloud;

The cost advantages of shifting, and what’s involved in doing so;

The security considerations of shifting from on-premises SQL Server to Azure SQL;

The features that make Azure SQL particularly secure;

Use cases of businesses leveraging Azure SQL; and

Azure SQL Database vs SQL Managed Instance vs SQL Service on Azure virtual machines – the differences between these options, and why businesses should choose one over another.

