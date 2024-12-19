Close Menu
    TCS+ | Just how secure is your cloud database? Preegan Chetty First Distribution Microsoft Azure SQL
    Preegan Chetty

    TCS+ | Just how secure is your cloud database?

    In the second episode of this series about migrating to Microsoft Azure SQL, the focus turns to what’s involved in moving from SQL Server to Azure SQL, and First Distribution’s Preegan Chetty returns to unpack the key priority of securing databases in the cloud.

    If you missed episode 1 in the series, you can find it here – or dive straight into this interview.

    Preegan Chetty, who is Microsoft Azure product manager at First Distribution, unpacks:

    • What makes Azure SQL a secure choice for companies today, including features such as data encryption (when data is at rest or in transit), threat detection and firewall protection;
    • Why companies shouldn’t simply assume that the cloud is secure because it’s being managed by a hyperscale cloud services provider;
    • Azure SQL’s performance, and the optimisations that can be done to make the system fly; and
    • The role of AI in cloud database management.

