TCS+ | Moving from SQL Server to Azure SQL – what you need to know

Is your company thinking about modernising its IT infrastructure? Is it planning to migrate from an on-premises Microsoft SQL Server database to the cloud-based Azure SQL solution? Then this podcast is for you.

In this two-part series, we delve into greater detail on what’s involved in a cloud database migration.

First Distribution’s Microsoft Azure product manager Preegan Chetty is our guest in the studio for this episode. He unpacks:

The risks and opportunities involved in the migration;

What companies need to be aware of before they even embark on a migration to Azure SQL;

How Microsoft helps companies with their migration projects; and

The top motivating factors driving companies to migrate away from an on-premises SQL Server solution to Azure SQL.

Don’t miss this informative discussion – and be sure to catch episode 2 in this series with First Distribution.

