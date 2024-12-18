Don’t let ransomware ruin your December holidays

As South Africa approaches the festive season, meant to be a time of joy and celebration, cybercriminals are ramping up their efforts to exploit vulnerabilities and capitalise on unsuspecting victims. Ransomware, one of the most pervasive threats in the cybersecurity landscape, remains a critical concern for businesses.

South Africa has become a significant target for ransomware attacks. In fact, Sophos’ State Of Ransomware report for 2024 highlights that 69% of South African organisations were hit by ransomware in the last year. The financial toll is staggering – average ransom demands have increased significantly, with businesses facing the dual challenge of paying the ransom and managing the costs of downtime, data loss and reputational damage.

Why ransomware spikes during the festive season

The festive season presents a prime opportunity for ransomware operators. Organisations often operate with reduced staff during the holidays, leading to a potential slower detection and response to cyberattacks. Additionally, individuals are more likely to engage in online shopping and travel planning, increasing the chances of falling prey to phishing scams or malicious links disguised as holiday offers.

The human element remains the weakest link in cybersecurity defences, and cybercriminals know this. Phishing e-mails and fake websites have become increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult for even the most vigilant users to distinguish between legitimate and malicious communications.

Steps to protect yourself and your business

The good news is that ransomware attacks can be mitigated with proactive measures. Here are three critical steps to ensure you don’t become a victim this festive season:

Strengthen your defences: Ensure your cybersecurity infrastructure is up to date. This includes regularly patching software vulnerabilities, deploying endpoint protection tools and implementing advanced threat detection systems. For businesses, conducting regular security audits and penetration testing can help identify and address weak points.

Ensure your cybersecurity infrastructure is up to date. This includes regularly patching software vulnerabilities, deploying endpoint protection tools and implementing advanced threat detection systems. For businesses, conducting regular security audits and penetration testing can help identify and address weak points. Educate and empower your people: Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Regular training sessions for employees and family members can help them recognise phishing attempts and understand safe online practices. Emphasise the importance of verifying links, avoiding unsolicited attachments and reporting suspicious activities promptly.

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility. Regular training sessions for employees and family members can help them recognise phishing attempts and understand safe online practices. Emphasise the importance of verifying links, avoiding unsolicited attachments and reporting suspicious activities promptly. Back up and plan for recovery: One of the most effective defences against ransomware is a robust backup and recovery strategy. Ensure that your data is backed up regularly and stored securely offline. Test your recovery process to confirm that you can restore systems and data quickly in the event of an attack.

Be cyber vigilant this holiday season

While ransomware and other cyberattacks are a pervasive threat, South African businesses and individuals can protect themselves by staying informed and taking proactive steps.

Remember, prevention is better than cure – and in the world of ransomware it’s the key to keeping your data and your peace of mind intact this holiday season.

The author, Pieter Nel, is regional manager for Southern Africa at Sophos

Read more articles by Sophos on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: